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Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria has begun construction of a $70 million passport manufacturing facility in Abuja, in a major push to end its dependence on foreign suppliers for passport booklets and strengthen national security, with the Federal Government targeting May 2027 for the commencement of local production.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this at the groundbreaking ceremony for the facility at the headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), describing the project as a landmark step towards domesticating the country’s passport production value chain.

The facility, being developed through a partnership with IRIS Smart Technologies, is expected to produce an initial six million electronic passport booklets annually, with the capacity to expand to 10 million. The minister said President Bola Tinubu would be invited to commission the project upon completion in May 2027.

Tunji-Ojo said the investment would be financed through a private-sector partnership without direct funding from the Federal Government, adding that the facility would occupy 1.1 hectares within the NIS headquarters in Abuja and operate with an off-grid, solar-powered energy system and artificial intelligence-driven technology.

He said the project was designed not only to meet Nigeria’s passport requirements but also to position the country as a potential supplier of secure travel documents to other African countries, particularly within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

According to the minister, Nigeria has for years depended on overseas manufacturers for passport booklets despite having established arrangements for passport processing and personalisation. He said the new facility would close that gap by bringing the manufacturing stage into the country.

“We cannot continue to import what we have the capacity to produce,” he said, stressing that the Tinubu administration was determined to move beyond passport processing to full domestic production.

Tunji-Ojo explained that the government’s reform programme was aimed at establishing an integrated passport system covering application, biometric capture, processing, approval, personalisation, booklet manufacturing and issuance.

He recalled that the administration had introduced automated passport application and approval processes, established a modern data centre in 2024 and completed a centralised passport personalisation centre in September 2025. The proposed manufacturing facility, he said, represented the next phase of the reform.

The minister said IRIS Smart Technologies had previously invested more than $5 million in the passport personalisation centre and was committing about $70 million to the manufacturing project, describing the partnership as evidence that private capital could support critical national infrastructure without placing the entire financial burden on government.

He said the factory’s initial annual capacity of six million booklets would significantly exceed Nigeria’s estimated yearly requirement, which he put at between 800,000 and two million, leaving room for the country to serve other markets.

The project, he added, would reduce exposure to international supply-chain disruptions, improve the availability of passport booklets, shorten waiting periods and strengthen Nigeria’s control over a sensitive national security document.

The Comptroller-General of the NIS, Kemi Nandap, described the project as more than the construction of a factory, saying it represented an investment in national sovereignty, security, resilience and the dignity of Nigerian citizens.

She said shortages of passport booklets and delays in their availability had affected citizens, including students, families and Nigerians seeking opportunities abroad, making local production an important intervention in improving service delivery.

Nandap said the Immigration Service had continued to digitise its operations since January 2024, with the introduction of more efficient application and vetting processes, expansion of contactless passport renewal for eligible Nigerians abroad and the completion of the centralised personalisation centre.

She said domestic booklet manufacturing would strengthen the entire system by ensuring that Nigeria had greater control over the supply of the documents its citizens require for international travel.

The NIS boss, however, emphasised that local production must meet internationally recognised security and quality standards, noting that domestic capacity should complement, rather than undermine, international partnerships and cooperation.

She urged all parties involved in the project to maintain transparency, integrity and strict adherence to agreed milestones, saying the success of the facility would ultimately be measured by its ability to deliver reliable services to Nigerians.

Former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, who performed the groundbreaking, described the project as a significant step towards industrial development and job creation.

Oshiomhole said the economic benefits of government reforms would become meaningful to ordinary Nigerians when they translated into employment, productive investments and opportunities for local businesses.

He said the construction and eventual operation of the factory would create jobs for Nigerian professionals and artisans, including engineers, electricians, bricklayers, technicians, drivers and suppliers, while stimulating economic activities around the project.

The senator urged the government and project partners to ensure that Nigerians were given opportunities to participate in the construction and operation of the facility, adding that local content should be reflected not only in the decision to manufacture passports at home but also in the employment and skills development opportunities generated by the investment.

He commended Tunji-Ojo for what he described as his energy and commitment to reforming the Interior Ministry, while also praising Nandap for providing leadership at the Immigration Service.

Beyond passport manufacturing, Tunji-Ojo said the administration was implementing broader technology-driven reforms to improve border management and migration control.

He disclosed that the government had introduced the Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record system to enable security agencies to profile passengers before their arrival in the country, describing it as a major improvement in the management of Nigeria’s borders.

The minister said the system was being implemented in collaboration with relevant security and intelligence agencies, while investments in border surveillance and an Integrated Operations Centre were intended to strengthen monitoring across Nigeria’s 4,024-kilometre land borders.

He also cited the development of an 8.3-petabyte data centre, the introduction of electronic visa services and the deployment of e-gates at major international airports, including Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu, as part of efforts to modernise immigration operations.

Tunji-Ojo further said the government had cleared an inherited backlog of 204,332 passport applications within two weeks of assuming office, adding that digital processes had helped improve efficiency and reduce the burden on applicants.

He said the reforms were intended to transform the Immigration Service from a largely manual system into a technology-driven institution capable of responding more effectively to the demands of international mobility and national security.

The minister maintained that the passport factory would be a defining part of that transformation, arguing that a country that issues passports to its citizens should have the capacity to manufacture the secure booklets on which those travel documents depend.

He said the project would also strengthen Nigeria’s industrial base, retain more value within the domestic economy and create opportunities for technology transfer and the development of skilled Nigerian personnel.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by senior government officials, security chiefs and representatives of regional institutions and private-sector partners, underscoring the strategic importance attached to the project.

For the Federal Government, the challenge now is to translate the groundbreaking into a functioning facility by the May 2027 target. If delivered as planned, the factory could mark a major shift in Nigeria’s passport administration, replacing dependence on imported booklets with domestic manufacturing while improving the reliability and security of a document central to the country’s international identity.