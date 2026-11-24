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* Warns against intimidation, political exclusion, says support not for campaign financing

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Team Europe has launched a €100,000 (about N152.9 million) Rapid Response Fund to provide emergency protection, medical, legal and psychosocial assistance to women threatened by political and election-related gender-based violence ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general election.

The initiative, unveiled Tuesday in Abuja, is expected to run from November 2026 to March 2027 under the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria programme (EU-SDGN), through experienced implementing partners and qualified service providers.

The fund, launched on the eve of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, is targeted at women whose participation in the electoral process is threatened, including candidates, voters, election observers, journalists and other electoral actors facing intimidation, violence or credible threats.

The intervention, according to Team Europe, comprising the European Union (EU) and its member-state missions in Nigeria, draws on lessons from the 2023 general election and earlier electoral cycles, which exposed the vulnerability of women to politically motivated violence and intimidation.

Speaking at the launch, the Ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria, Lesley Ní Bhriain, said the effectiveness of efforts to combat violence against women would be measured by the ability of survivors to report incidents safely, access protection and care, and pursue justice without fear.

“Violence used to silence women is a means of exclusion. It has no place in democratic life,” she said.

Ní Bhriain said the initiative was designed to bridge the gap between advocacy against gender-based violence and the practical assistance required by women confronted with threats and attacks during the electoral process.

Depending on assessed needs and approved criteria, beneficiaries may receive emergency medical care, legal advice and representation, psychosocial support, temporary safe accommodation, emergency transportation and urgent digital safety assistance.

The fund may also be deployed to address credible and imminent threats before further harm occurs, officials said.

The Irish ambassador stressed that the intervention was strictly a protection and assistance mechanism, not campaign financing or support for political parties or candidates.

Requests, she said, would be evaluated based on eligibility, urgency and assessed needs, irrespective of party affiliation, political connections or public profile, while survivors would not be compelled to recount their experiences publicly, grant interviews or appear in photographs as a condition for receiving assistance.

In a joint statement, Team Europe Heads of Mission said the intervention was intended to ensure that women facing violence could access timely support without compromising their dignity or privacy.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF), Brenda Anugwom, described the initiative as a significant shift from advocacy and documentation to providing practical, timely assistance to women confronting political violence and abuse.

She said women must not only be allowed to enter political spaces but also be able to remain, compete, lead and exercise power without fear.

“Women must not only have the right to enter political spaces, they must have the right to remain, to compete, to lead, to exercise power without fear. This is the democracy that we all yearn for,” Anugwom said.

The Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, said the fund was established in response to concerns raised by civil society partners and evidence of gender-based attacks against women in various electoral roles during the 2019 and 2023 elections.

Mignot said the intervention, valued at approximately €100,000, was created under the EU-funded Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria programme to offer rapid assistance to women facing threats during the electoral period, particularly as the country approaches the 2027 polls.

He said the initiative would help women access urgent relief through established service providers and existing expertise, while ensuring that assistance was delivered under clear safeguards and accountability procedures.

The fund’s organisers said requests would be screened and referred for assessment by a dedicated review committee in line with approved eligibility procedures and available resources.

Women seeking assistance have been directed to use designated HerStoryOurStory channels through 0806 429 2526 or herstoryourstoryng@gmail.com, rather than contacting the EU Delegation or European member-state missions directly.

Team Europe also called on political parties and leaders to reject and prevent gender-based violence, while urging relevant authorities to protect those at risk, investigate reported offences and ensure access to justice.

The media was equally urged to report responsibly, respect survivors’ privacy and provide accurate information about available support.

The Heads of Mission said the fund complemented, but did not replace, the responsibility of public institutions or the need for sustained efforts to strengthen laws, protection services and accountability.

“The test is not only what we say during these 16 days, but whether women can access support when they need it,” the Heads of Mission said.

“That is our commitment as Team Europe in Nigeria: solidarity translated into practical assistance, respect for women’s choices and accountability for what we deliver.”

Also endorsing the initiative, the Executive Director of the Ene Obi Centre for Development, Ene Obi, described women participating in Nigeria’s electoral process as an “endangered species”, warning that the prevailing political atmosphere could fuel further intimidation and gender-based violence ahead of the 2027 elections.

Obi, a former Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, expressed concern over what she described as the prevailing “body language” of the electoral environment, saying the signals suggested that violence against female voters, candidates, journalists and election workers could escalate without urgent intervention.

Recalling the experiences of women during previous general elections, she cited the killing of Salome Abuh, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) women leader in Kogi State, who was burnt alive in her home in 2019, as well as the killing of another woman, identified as Victoria, during the 2023 election period in front of her husband and children.

“From our history, the history of general elections, you know what women have been through. The language, the body language of the election, what we are seeing, is that violence will increase,” Obi said.

She also decried structural barriers to women’s political participation, including godfatherism, the monetisation of politics and party practices that undermine female representation.

According to her, women who secure party tickets are sometimes pressured to relinquish their candidacies, further weakening their chances of representation in elected offices.

“They are an endangered species. Most of the women that have even gotten the tickets, they’ve asked them to step down. So where are we getting the representation? Because of the power of money, because of godfatherism, and because the parties are the ones that are dictating what is going on,” she said.

Obi welcomed the introduction of dedicated protection funds, saying they could strengthen the capacity of women’s rights organisations to respond to threats against women across the electoral spectrum, including voters, election personnel and female journalists.

While acknowledging the difficulty of establishing precise figures on casualties and incidents of intimidation, she said civil society groups were monitoring developments and would continue to support women facing threats.

She warned perpetrators against targeting women during the electoral process.

“There is a lot of intimidation in this election, as you may know. And so we are keeping our eyes open and we hope to support,” she said, adding: “If you touch one woman, we will come after you.”