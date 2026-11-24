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The Federal Government has said it will prioritise research, technology and innovation to address socio-economic challenges, create jobs and accelerate national development through stronger institutional and private sector collaboration.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the opening of TETFund’s Second National Research Fair and Exhibition 2026.

Akume said no nation could attain greatness without making adequate investments in research, technology and innovation to strengthen its economy and improve citizens’ living standards.

He described researchers, scientists, technologists and innovators as critical pillars of national development, economic transformation and international competitiveness in an increasingly knowledge-driven global economy.

According to him, the Research, Technology and Innovation (RTI) sector remains essential for sustainable job creation, wealth generation, youth employment and long-term economic growth.

He said Nigeria, with its abundant natural resources, institutions and intellectual capacity, could not afford to lag behind in the global transition to knowledge-based economies.

The SGF said the country faced socio-economic challenges, including youth unemployment, poverty and infrastructure deficits, requiring innovative solutions from academic and research communities across various disciplines.

He said President Bola Tinubu had consistently emphasised the need to build the economy on research and technology, describing both as indispensable to national prosperity.

“His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, has consistently emphasised that we are going to run our economy based on research and technology because nowhere in this world can you move your economy forward without research and technology.

“For the coming years, we will emphasise research and technology for prosperity because we have no choice. Without that, we are just dreaming,” he said.

Akume said the administration had designed short- and medium-term measures to promote the application of research and technology to national development and economic growth.

He emphasised the need for effective collaboration among research and technology agencies to accelerate the deployment of research outputs for nation-building and sustainable development.

He said such collaboration would improve coordination among research and innovation institutions across different ministries and ensure more effective delivery of national development objectives.

The SGF said TETFund would be further strengthened through increased resources from the public and private sectors, as well as the international community.

He said the administration would also strengthen public and private sector structures to facilitate the conversion of research findings into commercially viable and marketable products.

“This will ensure job creation, wealth generation, make our youths productive and meaningful, and engender prosperity,” he said.

Akume said the government was also taking steps to promote innovation studies in tertiary institutions to produce the skilled manpower required for national development.

He said that Tinubu had authorised increased investment in research activities under the National Research Fund (NRF) to support studies addressing national challenges.

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dr Jani Ibrahim, urged researchers and tertiary institutions to consider market demand from the beginning of their projects.

Ibrahim said the private sector was a critical market for research outputs, noting that stronger collaboration was necessary to transform academic innovations into commercially viable products.

He urged researchers to identify potential customers, pricing structures and production capacity early in the research process to improve the commercial prospects of their innovations.

“Industry is requesting that our researchers and institutions think of the customer from the first day of the project, not the last day.

“Ask who will buy this product, at what price and at what scale. Protect your intellectual property early, and make your technology transfer offices active and accessible,” he said.

He also called on the government to introduce policies that would reward local innovation, adding that public procurement could provide Nigerian technologies with their first customers.

Earlier, the Chairman of TETFund’s Board of Trustees, Alhaji Aminu Masari, said the research fair was designed to connect innovators with investors and facilitate the commercialisation of research outputs.

Masari said the event, organised in collaboration with the organised private sector, differed from conventional exhibitions because it focused on adopting research findings and integrating them into the Nigerian market.

He said financial institutions had also been invited to explore funding opportunities for commercialising innovations showcased at the exhibition and supporting promising research projects.

Masari emphasised the need to integrate research outputs from tertiary institutions into the industrial sector to promote business ventures, innovation-driven enterprises and business incubation.

He said collaboration between academia and industry was necessary to identify promising research findings, develop practical solutions and facilitate their adoption by the private sector. (NAN)