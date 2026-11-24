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Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Niger State has claimed that extrajudicial killings of its people have been on the rise in the Borgu and Agwara Local Government Areas of the state.

The state Chairman of the group, Ardo Umoru Lapai, told some selected journalists in Minna last Sunday that not less than 60 Fulanis were killed in Wawa town of Borgu LGA alone within 24 hours.

Lapai further claimed that those killed were buried by their relatives.

He added that in the last couple of days, there had been uneasy peace between the Fulanis and the natives in the two local government areas, resulting in the mass exodus of his kinsmen from the communities in the areas.

The chairman submitted that the once peaceful areas had turned into a killing field, with the Fulanis at the receiving end.

Lapai said a petition had been sent to the state government and security agencies in the state to intervene in the situation before it further escalates.

However, neither the police nor the state government has confirmed the killings.

Meanwhile, THISDAY learnt that the new state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Salisu Bello Fago, left Minna for the troubled local government areas yesterday evening.

The Niger State Government, in a statement issued last Sunday while reacting to the killing of a village head and seven others last Saturday, said that joint security teams have been deployed to Lunma Baare community in the Borgu LGA.

The government, in the statement, said efforts are being intensified to “identify, track down and apprehend those responsible for the attack and bring them to justice.”

The statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Obed Nuhu Nana, described the attack as “unfortunate and unacceptable, particularly its devastating impact on innocent residents and the traditional institution.”

Nana extended the condolences of the government to the families of the deceased and the entire Lumma Ba’are community, and wished those injured speedy recovery.

The commissioner said the state Governor, Mohamed Umaru Bago-led government assured the residents that the security situation in the state “is receiving the right attention,” adding that “all necessary measures are being taken in collaboration with relevant security agencies to prevent further attacks and restore lasting peace to the area.”

He urged the residents to remain calm, avoid taking the law into their hands, and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that could assist ongoing investigations.

Furthermore, the Niger State Government reiterated its commitment to the protection of lives and property, and will not relent in its efforts to ensure the safety and security of all residents, irrespective of ethnic, religious or communal affiliations, the commissioner said in the statement.

Last Saturday morning, the traditional ruler of the village, Alhaji Garba Bawa Mohammed, was beheaded and burnt by bandits who raided the community.

Also, a woman and her child were burnt by the bandits, while seven others were killed and four villagers were seriously injured.