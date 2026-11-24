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YangaGames Technologies has introduced a USSD-based football prediction platform, Yanga Super 5, which allows MTN subscribers to participate without downloading a mobile application or requiring an internet connection.

The platform uses Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), a technology widely deployed in Nigeria for banking, airtime purchases and other mobile services.

Its introduction comes amid the expansion of Nigeria’s digital services sector, despite persistent challenges relating to internet connectivity, smartphone accessibility and data affordability.

According to figures attributed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), more than $252 million transactions valued at approximately N2.19 trillion were recorded in the first half of 2024, reflecting the continued use of the technology in financial services.

The company said the football prediction game requires participants to predict the outcomes of five football matches, with an entry fee of N100 deducted from their mobile airtime.

According to the operator, participants who correctly predict all five fixtures may qualify for prizes of up to N5 million, subject to the game’s rules and settlement conditions.

The platform is operated through a partnership between MTN and YangaGames Technologies, with the telecommunications company providing the mobile access infrastructure.

YangaGames Technologies, founded by Derrick David Kentebe, also operates YangaSport and YangaLotto.

The introduction of the platform reflects efforts by digital service providers to explore alternative distribution channels beyond smartphone applications.

While app-based services have become increasingly prominent, USSD remains an alternative channel for reaching mobile subscribers across different device types and levels of internet connectivity.

The company said participation in the game was restricted to individuals aged 18 and above and subject to applicable gaming regulations, including age and identity verification requirements.

The development highlights the continued application of USSD technology beyond conventional banking and telecommunications services, including its adoption within Nigeria’s digital gaming sector.