Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Sunday Okobi

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has been selected for the African Governor of the Year Award in Education, Human Rights and Sustainable Development by the Africans in Diaspora Organisation (AIDO).

The organisation announced that its International Advisory Council and Board of Incorporated Trustees unanimously selected Fubara for the prestigious honour at a joint meeting held at the Grand Ballroom of the World Trade Centre in New York City, United States of America.

According to the organisers of the award, in a statement, the award will be presented to the governor at the African Tertiary Education and Human Rights Awards Ceremony scheduled for November 26, 2026, in Abuja.

The statement said: “Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s African Governor of the Year Award deserves to be celebrated for many reasons. The most notable reason being the fact that, Governor Fubara survived three unsuccessful impeachment attempts by the Rivers State House of Assembly. This is unprecedented in the annals of democratic practice anywhere in the world.”

The organisation stated that the recognition is in acknowledgement of Fubara’s leadership and contributions to education, human rights and sustainable development in Rivers State.

The award comes against the backdrop of political challenges that have characterised the governor’s administration since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

The statement noted that despite the political turbulence and sustained challenges to his leadership, Fubara had continued to uphold human rights and accommodate different political opinions in the state.

It also attributed the peaceful business environment and growth in foreign investments in Rivers State to the governor’s leadership.

The organisation further stated that residents across different sectors, including civil servants, business owners and students, had experienced the impact of his administration.

It described the award as a recognition of the governor’s commitment to the development of Rivers State and an honour worthy of celebration by the people of the state.

It added that: “In spite of the sustained assault on his leadership of Rivers State during the past three years, Governor Fubara has continued to respect human and people’s rights in Rivers State. The result is a peaceful Rivers State where all shades of political opinion are accommodated and where businesses and foreign investments have thrived.

“Every strata of society in Rivers State, from civil servants to business owners to students, has felt the positive impact of Governor Fubara’s leadership. History will vindicate him as one of the best governors of Rivers State since its creation on May 27, 1967.”