Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

. Begin 40,000-hectare pilot in Adamawa

Sunday Ehigiator

The federal government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Valmont Industries Inc., the world’s largest manufacturer of pivot irrigation systems, to develop irrigation infrastructure, establish an irrigation equipment production plant in Nigeria and strengthen technology transfer under its Irrigate Nigeria Programme.

The agreement also provides for a pilot irrigation project covering 40,000 hectares in Adamawa State, in collaboration with the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) and the Agricultural Development Fund (NADF).

The Chairman of the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT), Dr Dahiru Muhammed, disclosed this following the signing of the agreement with Valmont’s Regional Vice President for the Middle East and Africa, Kalle Autto.

Muhammed, whoalso coordinates the implementation of the Irrigate Nigeria Programme, said the partnership would bring the global irrigation technology company on board as a major partner in developing mechanised irrigation infrastructure across the country.

He said the agreement went beyond infrastructure development to include the establishment of a local irrigation equipment manufacturing plant in partnership with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

“This MoU officially brings the biggest pivot irrigation manufacturer in the world on board as a major partner in building irrigation infrastructure across Nigeria under the Irrigate Nigeria Programme, the flagship irrigation programme of this administration,” he said.

“Valmont will not only partner with us in building irrigation infrastructure — they have also agreed to partner with NASENI to build an irrigation equipment production plant in Nigeria. Just as importantly, this partnership comes with the transfer of know-how and capacity building for Nigerians, which is precisely what technology transfer is all about,” Muhammed added.

Under the implementation framework, PICTT will lead the overall execution of the programme, while NASENI will drive the adoption and domestication of the irrigation technology.

The partnership is expected to reduc

e Nigeria’s dependence on imported irrigation equipment while developing local technical expertise and industrial capacity in mechanised irrigation.

Muhammed also disclosed that discussions were underway to explore collaboration with the University of Nebraska and the Robert B. Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute on sustainable irrigation systems and water resource management.

He said several stakeholders had expressed interest in expanding irrigation infrastructure through the partnership, describing the development as an indication of confidence in the programme.

Valmont’s global operations provide an indication of the scale of the technology partnership. Its Valley Irrigation brand accounts for more than 40 per cent of centre-pivot irrigation systems in service worldwide, with over 250,000 Valley pivots operating across more than 120 countries and approximately 12 million hectares under irrigation.

The company also operates more than 146,000 connected irrigation devices globally.

Valmont Industries, which has 80 years of industrial experience, recorded net sales of $4.1 billion in 2025. It operates 83 manufacturing facilities across more than 100 countries, employs approximately 11,000 people and has 31 distinct brands.

The federal government’s partnership with the company is expected to support agricultural mechanisation, improve access to reliable irrigation systems and strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to produce food throughout the year.

The initiative also forms part of the administration’s broader agricultural transformation agenda, with emphasis on boosting productivity, strengthening national food security and promoting the sustainable management of water resources.