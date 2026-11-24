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Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Global progress in combating HIV/AIDS is under serious threat from declining international funding, shrinking prevention programmes and the closure of community-based services, with Nigeria among countries heavily dependent on external support to sustain its HIV response.

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) warned that funding cuts and growing restrictions on civil society organisations could reverse decades of progress against the epidemic, exposing millions to new infections and preventable deaths.

In a new report, Ending AIDS Starts with Access, released to mark its 30th anniversary, UNAIDS said the world was increasingly at risk of a resurgence of HIV as critical prevention services, outreach programmes and health systems came under pressure from shrinking resources.

The agency said resources available for HIV programmes in low- and middle-income countries fell by more than $1 billion in 2025, leaving an annual funding gap of $4.3 billion needed to keep the world on track towards ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Nigeria emerged among the countries facing particularly severe financing vulnerabilities, with external resources accounting for approximately 98 per cent of its HIV funding, according to the report.

The report said the funding crisis was already undermining access to preventive medicines, condoms, testing, treatment support and community-based services, warning that the consequences could extend beyond the immediate period of financial disruption.

UNAIDS Executive Director, Winnie Byanyima, said the world was heading towards a preventable crisis by dismantling programmes that had helped significantly reduce HIV infections and deaths.

“We know what happens when HIV prevention collapses. People become infected, treatment needs rise, costs soar and lives are lost,” she warned.

Byanyima said the closure of clinics, loss of outreach workers and denial of access to preventive services could translate into new infections, particularly among vulnerable populations.

The warning comes amid a sharp deterioration in HIV prevention coverage, with the report documenting declining access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), condoms and voluntary medical male circumcision, despite the availability of increasingly effective prevention tools.

UNAIDS said approximately 446,000 fewer people accessed oral PrEP in 2025 than the previous year across reporting countries, while condom distribution declined from three billion in 2024 to 2.7 billion in 2025.

Voluntary medical male circumcision, another proven HIV prevention intervention, also recorded a 53 per cent decline in procedures across priority countries within the same period.

Access to PrEP among key populations reportedly dropped by 59 per cent among sex workers, 58 per cent among people who inject drugs, 23 per cent among transgender people, and 17 per cent among gay men and other men who have sex with men.

Against an estimated 20 million people requiring PrEP by 2030, only 2.6 million had access in 2025, underscoring the widening gap between available prevention technologies and those able to benefit from them.

Byanyima said the situation was particularly troubling because scientific advances had created opportunities to significantly reduce new infections, including long-acting HIV prevention medicines.

“HIV infections do not happen because prevention tools do not exist. They happen when people cannot access those tools,” she said, describing the funding cuts as unacceptable at a time when breakthrough innovations could protect millions.

The report also highlighted the weakening of community-led HIV services, with civil society organisations facing funding withdrawals, operational restrictions and shrinking civic space in several countries.

A study cited by UNAIDS found that more than three-quarters of surveyed civil society organisations experienced service disruptions, while over 80 per cent were operating at less than half their capacity by the end of 2025.

Byanyima said community organisations remained critical to reaching people often excluded from formal healthcare systems, warning that their disappearance would erode trust, limit access to services and cost lives.

She said community clinics and outreach workers were often the bridge between health systems and people most vulnerable to HIV, stressing that their contributions could not be treated as optional in national responses.

The funding crisis is further compounded by mounting fiscal pressures in developing countries, where debt obligations and limited public resources make it difficult to replace lost donor support.

UNAIDS said data from 55 countries showed increased domestic HIV spending in response to the crisis, but many governments lacked the fiscal capacity to absorb international funding losses quickly enough to prevent disruptions.

In sub-Saharan Africa, the financing challenge is particularly acute. Western and Central Africa rely on external sources for about 90 per cent of HIV treatment financing, while donor dependence accounts for approximately 98 per cent of HIV resources in Nigeria, 94 per cent in Mozambique and 80 per cent in Uganda.

External funding also accounts for virtually all reported HIV prevention expenditure in Eritrea and Zambia, 98 per cent in Nigeria, 94 per cent in Mozambique and Namibia, 93 per cent in Ethiopia, 88 per cent in Uganda and 86 per cent in Malawi.

UNAIDS warned that the full consequences of the funding disruptions might not yet be reflected in current HIV statistics because of the time lag between the withdrawal of services and the resulting infections, treatment interruptions, illness and deaths.

Already, fewer HIV tests are being conducted, laboratory services are weakening, treatment initiation is declining and support systems helping patients remain on treatment are being dismantled.

Declining viral-load and CD4 testing, the agency said, could compromise the ability of health workers to detect treatment failure, identify advanced HIV disease and intervene before patients develop life-threatening complications.

The report estimated that 3.4 million people globally were living with advanced HIV disease in 2025, representing about eight per cent of the total population living with HIV.

It cited a recent review which found that one in eight people presenting with advanced HIV disease died within a year, with most deaths occurring within the first three months.

A study across six countries also recorded a 35 per cent decline in CD4 testing between 2024 and 2025, while other analyses showed viral-load testing reductions ranging from 16 to 68 per cent.

The decline in diagnostic and monitoring services, UNAIDS said, threatened early detection of advanced disease and access to interventions including tuberculosis screening, cryptococcal meningitis screening and prompt treatment optimisation.

Despite the setbacks, UNAIDS said the 2030 target of ending AIDS as a public health threat remained achievable if governments urgently strengthen domestic financing, protect community services and remove barriers to access.

It estimated that achieving the target could prevent 3.2 million new HIV infections and avert 1.3 million AIDS-related deaths by the end of the decade.

The agency called for HIV programmes to be prioritised within national health systems, with services integrated into inclusive, rights-based healthcare frameworks and efforts intensified to tackle stigma, discrimination and exclusion.

It stressed that communities, people living with HIV, women, young people and key populations must be at the centre of the response, particularly in reaching those most likely to be left behind by conventional health services.

UNAIDS said the challenge was no longer simply the absence of scientific solutions but the failure to ensure that life-saving prevention, testing, treatment and support reached the people who needed them.

The agency warned that without urgent action to restore funding, sustain prevention programmes and protect community-led services, the world risks reversing decades of progress and turning a preventable HIV resurgence into a devastating public health crisis.