Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Court directs embattled pastor to appear November 26

Wale Igbintade

The Lagos State High Court has directed Olujimmy Odukoya, the embattled pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, to appear before it on November 26 to show cause in contempt proceedings instituted against him by the church’s trustees over alleged disobedience of a subsisting court order.

The development raises the possibility of sanctions, including imprisonment, if contempt is established against him.

Justice O.O. Adewunmi-Oshin made the order on Monday, November 23, 2026, while granting the Incorporated Trustees of the Fountain of Life Church leave to serve Odukoya with Form 48 and other court processes through substituted means.

Form 48 is a formal notice warning a person of the consequences of disobeying a court order.

Under the order, the church is authorised to serve the processes through publication in several newspapers with wide circulation, pasting them at Odukoya’s last known address at No. 12 Industrial Estate Road, off Town Planning Way, Ilupeju, Lagos, and through electronic means.

The judge specifically directed Odukoya to be present in court on November 26 to show cause, following an application dated November 23 and moved by the church’s counsel, Ibitayo Reju.

The respondent was unrepresented, while both parties were absent when the matter came up for hearing.

The court subsequently adjourned the proceedings till November 26 for Odukoya to show cause.

The latest development represents another turn in the escalating leadership and succession crisis rocking the church, following an earlier order restraining Odukoya from parading himself as its Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head.

Justice Adewunmi-Oshin had granted the earlier restraining order following an application by the church’s trustees, who argued that Odukoya was no longer entitled to occupy the position after the appointment of another successor by his late father and church founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

The trustees had maintained that the late founder left instructions concerning his successor in a video recording made in December 2021, which they said was not presented to them before Odukoya assumed the leadership position in September 2023, following his father’s death.

Odukoya, however, rejected the trustees’ decision to remove him, arguing that the purported removal was not the product of a constitutionally valid resolution of the church’s board of trustees.

He also accused some members of the board of violating the church’s constitution, founding principles and objectives.

The trustees subsequently maintained that he was no longer the church’s Senior Pastor and announced that its interim spiritual and administrative leadership would be entrusted to Rotimi Okpaise, another pastor in the congregation.

The substantive dispute over the church’s leadership and succession arrangements remains unresolved.

The latest order does not amount to a finding that Odukoya has committed contempt, nor does it impose any punishment on him.

The November 26 proceedings will afford him the opportunity to show cause in response to the contempt process.