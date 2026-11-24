Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has affirmed that his administration will make the completion of ongoing projects and outstanding gratuity payments major priorities in the 2027 proposed budget, assuring the exercise will be concluded before the end of the administration.

The governor who stated this on Monday at the opening of the State Executive Council meeting described it as a consolidation budget and his final fiscal plan as governor.

He explained the five-month budget would focus on completing existing projects, with minimal provisions for new initiatives.

Bala Mohammed said the state has consistently maintained about 60 per cent capital expenditure, prioritised health and education, and recorded impressive budget performance through prudent financial management.

He explained the budget, which covers only five months under his watch, would provide for the completion of existing projects, with limited additions to address critical needs, including road connectivity, improvements to schools and the state’s health system.

The governor said his administration had consistently maintained capital expenditure at nearly 60 per cent of the total budget, while sustaining substantial allocations to health and education over the last three years.

He expressed satisfaction with the state’s budget performance, noting it ranks among the leading states nationally in terms of implementation, a feat he attributed to the cooperation of the State Executive Council, revenue-generating agencies and the public service.

He also noted the administration had minimised borrowing, strengthened revenue generation and aligned its budget preparation with the Nigerian Governors Forum’s template for improved transparency and accountability.

The governor identified road connectivity across the three senatorial zones, completion of schools, expansion of healthcare facilities and payment of outstanding gratuities as key priorities in the proposed budget.

Governor Bala Mohammed also pledged increased investment in security through collaboration with security agencies and vigilante groups, urging public servants to remain focused on governance despite political activities ahead of the 2027 elections.