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Linus Aleke in Abuja





Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has said the Ministry of Defence, under his leadership, would translate the diplomatic and technical engagements secured in Brussels into concrete operational support for troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria across all theatres of operation.

The Minister, who returned to Abuja after an official engagement at the 2026 Schuman Security and Defence Forum in Brussels, Belgium, said troops would continue to adhere strictly to the principles of civilian protection, due process and international humanitarian law.

He described the engagements as a major milestone in advancing Nigeria’s counter-terrorism diplomacy and international defence partnerships.

Speaking on his arrival, the Minister noted that Nigeria’s participation in the high-level global forum, organised by the European External Action Service (EEAS), had yielded significant strategic dividends in line with the security priorities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Musa identified the key strategic gains as strengthened EU–Nigeria counter-terrorism alignment, the advancement of emerging technology partnerships, global endorsement of Nigeria’s non-kinetic framework and reinforced regional security diplomacy.

According to a statement by the minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Leah Katung-Babatunde Musa held bilateral consultations with African and European counterparts on the sidelines of the plenary sessions to strengthen joint security frameworks under the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in the Lake Chad Basin, ECOWAS and the West Africa Police Information System (WAPIS).

He explained that Nigeria had secured broad international consensus and renewed commitments from European Union counterparts to deepen collaboration in intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism financing and border management.

Musa stressed that discussions with EU defence leaders and multilateral partners had opened new avenues for technical cooperation in counter-drone technologies, military artificial intelligence, digital forensics and satellite intelligence, while strengthening support for Nigeria’s indigenous defence innovation ecosystem.