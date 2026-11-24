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Michael Olugbode in Abuja





ActionAid Nigeria has challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to account for errors in the voters’ register ahead of the 2027 general election.

It therefore demanded a state-by-state breakdown of complaints, corrections made and unresolved cases, as well as greater transparency in the collation and publication of election results.

The organisation said Nigerians deserved clear answers on how errors in the voters’ register would be addressed and how results recorded at polling units would be tracked through ward, local government and state collation stages to ensure that votes were not altered or lost in the process.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, ActionAid Nigeria said INEC must explain how voters could inspect results at each stage of collation and identify discrepancies between polling-unit figures and results subsequently announced at higher levels.

The demand came amid concerns over the commission’s readiness to make collated results publicly accessible through its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

INEC’s Director of Information and Communication Technology, Lawrence Bayode, reportedly said the commission had yet to build and test the system required to upload collated results to the portal, which currently displays polling-unit result sheets.

ActionAid said INEC must disclose where signed result sheets from subsequent collation stages would be published, how quickly they would be made available after announcement and what mechanisms citizens would have to report discrepancies.

“Nigerians should never have to beg to see how their votes were counted. They are entitled to an account of what happened to every vote,” the Country Director, Andrew Mamedu, said.

He said the availability of polling-unit results on IReV should be matched by public access to signed ward results to enable citizens verify whether figures from their polling units were accurately transferred during collation.

ActionAid also questioned INEC’s handling of discrepancies in the voters’ register, particularly following the commission’s acknowledgement of multiple registrations and reported removal of more than 1.6 million records.