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Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has engaged media practitioners in Lagos as part of efforts to deepen public understanding of the policies, economic reforms and infrastructure projects undertaken by President Bola Tinubu’s administration ahead of the 2027 general election.

The engagement, led by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, brought together key officials of the Council’s Directorate of Media and Strategic Communications and representatives of media organisations to discuss the administration’s development agenda and progress in implementing its policies since assuming office in May 2023.

Idris, who is also Coordinating Director I of the Council’s Media and Strategic Communication Directorate, said access to accurate and credible information was essential to ensuring informed public discourse on government policies and ongoing reforms.

He stressed the need for media practitioners to understand the rationale behind the administration’s policy decisions, their implementation and implications for national development.

Other senior officials of the Council at the engagement included the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Special Duties, Tunde Rahman; and Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare.

Discussions at the meeting covered developments in the economy, foreign exchange, electricity, transportation, railway infrastructure, roads, the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative and local government autonomy.

A major focus was the administration’s investment in transportation and infrastructure, particularly railway development and the CNG initiative, which the Council said were designed to expand transportation options, reduce dependence on petrol and ease the cost of mobility for Nigerians.

Speaking at the meeting, Dare, a former Minister of Sports, emphasised the importance of providing context to government policies and communicating the administration’s record across critical sectors.

He said a better understanding of the objectives and outcomes of government interventions would enable citizens to assess the policies and their implications more effectively.

The engagement also provided an opportunity for journalists to seek clarification on government programmes and obtain further insights into the administration’s development priorities.

Responding to the interaction, Deputy President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), Olumide Iyanda, described the engagement as fruitful, saying it had provided media practitioners with deeper insights into the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration.

He said the discussions would better equip journalists to interrogate government policies and programmes with greater understanding, accuracy and objectivity in the public interest.