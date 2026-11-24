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Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has warned that any attempt to rig the 2027 general election could push Nigeria into a full-blown civil war.

Olawepo-Hashim gave the warning on Symfoni Podcast, with Olawale Oluwade, where he spoke extensively on the state of the nation, insecurity, and the credibility of the electoral process, at the weekend.

He said Nigeria was already sitting on a dangerous edge, with insecurity, political mistrust and a failing electoral system combining to create conditions that non-state actors could exploit.

“The moment there’s slight political crisis, the militia and terrorist groups, who are well organised, may take advantage of the political instability to expand and declare control in some states in the North and they will begin to press towards Abuja,” he said.

He warned that President Bola Tinubu has consistently shown the inability to stay and confront crises head-on.

“And, President Tinubu will do the usual thing he does best, which is to run away. He is always away, he cannot stay to solve any problem; he will run away, he will take a flight out of the country,” he noted.

Olawepo-Hashim said the alleged loading of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) voters’ register with millions of fake names and AI-generated pictures was just one part of the problem.

He also cited INEC’s lack of preparedness, less than two months before the election as another danger sign and condemned the postponement of the voters’ register clean-up exercise until after the election.

“With the current insecurity, political violence and adding election rigging in 2027 will delegitimise government completely and this could open space for non-state actors, insurgents, etc., already operating in 17 out of the 19 northern states to take advantage of the situation,” he warned.