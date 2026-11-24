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• Our leader not responsible for your defection, Kwankwasiyya fires back

•Governor drums support of Igbo community for Tinubu

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, yesterday, gave further explanation on comments about his personal life and political relationship with his estranged leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, which has sparked widespread debate in Northern Nigeria.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, the governor alleged that Kwankwaso made him swear by the Qur’an that they would return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) if President Bola Tinubu did not interfere in his Supreme Court case against Nasiru Gawuna.

“He himself sent me to Tinubu. He begged me to go and tell him that we had made this promise, and that if necessary I should swear with the Qur’an right there that if we won, he wanted us to come together,” Yusuf claimed.

The governor also spoke in detail about how the crisis brewed between him and his ex-wife, Zainab Kwankwaso, daughter of Kwankwaso, former Kano State governor and NDC vice-presidential candidate.

The comments came amid swirling rumours of marital problems between the governor and his wife, following a report that Zainab had filed for divorce at a court in Abuja, asking the court to dissolve her marriage to the governor.

The issue has generated significant debate due to the close relationship between the governor and Kwankwaso.

A BBC reporter asked him about the comments he made on Monday, November 16, during a gathering of pensioners at the Kano State Government House conference hall, which many believed were directed at his family.

According to him, “He (Kwankwaso) views her as his daughter, while I, as her husband, suddenly find that he made her take me to court and not even a court in Kano, but in Abuja.

“Furthermore, this is something unfamiliar to us; it has become a completely new situation. Look at me, in my position as a governor, and these are my children.”

He was therefore asked: “In your position as a governor, don’t you think people will say you are politicising your family matters in public?”

Yusuf denied politicising the matter, insisting that he was reacting to a painful experience.

“No, I am not the one who politicised it. Right now, if this were done to you, would you be happy? For your family to be taken away without your knowledge, doing what is essentially called abduction (or kidnapping).”

When he was further asked if he started talking to his ex-wife’s family in order to find a resolution reconciliation, he explained that he was being cautious because the matter was already before the court.

“Well, you see, since the matter is in court, that is why I am treading carefully.”

But one of the elders of Kano State, Mahmoud Adam, has called on Yusuf to take things slowly/carefully because it has affected his political dignity, religious standing, and Hausa culture as he is not known for taking such a step in public.

Kwankwaso Not Responsible for Your Defection, Kwankwasiyya Replies Yusuf

Meanwhile, the Kwankwasiyya Movement has replied Governor Kabir Yusuf, over his claim that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso sent him to President Bola Tinubu to negotiate their return to the APC, allegedly asking him to swear on the Holy Qur’an.

In a press release by its Spokesperson, Hon. Habibu Mohammed, the movement described the claim as an attempt by the governor to shift responsibility for his defection to Kwankwaso.

It said the governor could explain and defend his defection, but he could not make sweeping allegations against another person without credible evidence.

Kwankwaso, it said, should be judged by his record and publicly expressed convictions, not by claims made to justify another politician’s defection.

The movement stressed that meetings and consultations did not automatically bind an entire movement. No individual, it said, could claim to have secured Kwankwaso’s consent or that of the Kwankwasiyya Movement without evidence.

It recalled that major decisions in the movement have always required consultation with stakeholders, elected representatives and party leaders, from the PDP era through APC, NNPP, ADC and NDC.

Such decisions, it said, could not be made through private conversations.

The movement, therefore, challenged Yusuf to provide verifiable details: when the agreement was reached, who participated, what the terms were, and whether there are documents or witnesses to corroborate it.

It also asked him to clarify his claim that Tinubu was asked not to interfere in the 2023 governorship case, which the Supreme Court later decided in his favour.

It further questioned why an alleged 2023 understanding is being used to justify a defection that happened in January 2026. If there was a collective commitment, it asked, why did the governor not explain it publicly at the time he left?

Yusuf Drums Support of Igbo Community in Kano for Tinubu’s Re-election

In another development, Governor Abba Yusuf has drummed up support for President Bola Tinubu, referencing the understanding on power rotation between the North and South and the need for continuity in national leadership.

Speaking with the leadership of the Igbo community in Kano, Yusuf galvanised political support from the Igbo community for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement by the commissioner of information and internal affairs Sanusi Bature, assured the delegation that his administration would continue to protect all residents and promote an inclusive society where everyone could pursue legitimate economic and social interests without discrimination.

He emphasised that every Nigerian has the constitutional right to live and conduct business in any part of the country, adding that ethnicity and religion should never constitute barriers to unity and peaceful coexistence.

He commended the Igbo community for its cooperation with the state government, revealing that revenue contributions from the community had increased by about 70 per cent through improved voluntary tax compliance.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Chief Igwe Boniface Ebekwe leaders declared their readiness to unite and work together, assuring the governor that previous divisions among members during the 2023 elections had been addressed.

He reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful coexistence and acknowledged the administration’s efforts in providing security and an enabling environment for residents and businesses across the state.

The Igbo leader appealed to the governor to sustain infrastructure development in Sabon Gari, particularly the New Road project, Zungeru Road and Sarkin Yaki Road. He also requested government assistance towards completing the Igbo House project.