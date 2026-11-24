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Wale Igbintade





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has praised former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bayo Ojo, SAN, for his contributions to strengthening Nigeria’s justice system and advancing the rule of law, describing his tenure in office as a watershed in the country’s legal and institutional development.

In a congratulatory message to Ojo ahead of his 70th birthday on November 24, 2026, Obasanjo commended the senior lawyer for a distinguished career defined by integrity, patriotism and unwavering commitment to national service.

In the letter dated November 10, 2026, Obasanjo said Ojo’s exceptional legal expertise, professional acumen and commitment to the rule of law had significantly strengthened institutional reforms during his administration.

He said the former justice minister had left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s jurisprudence, ensuring that justice was not merely an abstract principle but a living reality for Nigerians.

Obasanjo described Ojo’s professional accomplishments as deserving of the recognition and honours he had received, including his elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), conferment of the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), and several lifetime achievement awards from the legal and arbitration communities.

The former president also commended Ojo’s contributions to international law and arbitration, noting his engagements on the global stage had brought honour to Nigeria and the African continent.

He specifically highlighted Ojo’s election to the United Nations International Law Commission in Geneva and his leadership as President of the African Arbitration Association.

According to Obasanjo, Ojo’s involvement in resolving complex international disputes and shaping global arbitration policy has demonstrated that Nigerian legal practitioners can compete favourably with the finest legal minds across the world.

Despite his international accomplishments, Obasanjo said Ojo had remained connected to his roots, particularly his home state of Kogi and Iffe-Ijumu, where he had continued to contribute to community development and social cohesion.

He said Ojo’s traditional titles of Balogun of Ijumu Kingdom and Bamofin of Ekanland reflected the esteem in which he was held by his community and his commitment to grassroots development.

Obasanjo also expressed appreciation for Ojo’s contributions to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Foundation, describing his role in the institution as transformational.

He disclosed that Ojo initially served as a member of the foundation’s Board of Trustees before subsequently becoming its Co-Chair.

According to him, Ojo committed his time, intellectual resources and personal contributions to sustaining, protecting and developing the institution.

He credited Ojo’s leadership with helping to preserve the Presidential Library as a centre for research, knowledge preservation and cultural heritage for present and future generations.

The former president further praised Ojo’s selflessness, loyalty and readiness to offer assistance whenever called upon, irrespective of the magnitude of the responsibility.

He described him as a dependable ally whose commitment to public welfare extended beyond his official responsibilities.

Obasanjo also acknowledged the support of Ojo’s wife, Hon. Justice Folashade Ojo, and their children, Babatomiwa and Olubusola, noting that their love, sacrifices and encouragement had provided the family support that enabled him to pursue a demanding career in public service.

As Ojo prepares to attain the age of 70, Obasanjo prayed for his continued good health, intellectual vitality, peace and happiness.

He expressed the hope that the former justice minister would continue to inspire the legal profession, support his family and contribute meaningfully to national development.