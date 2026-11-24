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• Bank of America projects Nigeria’s benchmark at $80 per barrel in 2027

•JPMorgan sees prices falling to mid-$60s in 2028

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, yesterday fell below $90 per barrel for the first time in weeks, as prices continued to retreat from October highs, even as Iran threatened to deploy “all available means” to break the United States naval blockade and counter what it described as military aggression.

Brent crude futures dropped 3.37 per cent to $89.45 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US benchmark, declined 3.20 per cent to $80.74 per barrel, according to data from Oilprice.com.

The decline represents a significant retreat from approximately $116 per barrel recorded in late October, reflecting easing concerns over immediate supply disruptions and a reassessment of the global oil market outlook.

However, the latest price movement comes against the backdrop of renewed tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the Iranian government warning that the continuing blockade could trigger another escalation in the conflict.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, said yesterday that his country would deploy every available option to resist the American action, describing the blockade as an act of military aggression.

“You should bear in mind that what the Americans have described as economic sanctions, an economic blockade and a naval blockade undoubtedly constitutes an act of military aggression against Iran,” he said during his regular briefing.

Baghaei added that, under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, Iran was entitled to use any means at its disposal to defend itself.

The blockade, imposed by the Trump administration in July, has severely constrained Iran’s economy and reportedly brought its oil exports to a standstill. The measures have also intensified pressure on the country’s currency, with the rial suffering significant depreciation.

The threat of retaliation has raised concerns about possible attacks on commercial shipping and American naval assets around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transportation corridors.

Any disruption to shipping through the waterway could trigger another sharp increase in international oil prices, particularly given the region’s importance to global crude and petroleum products supply.

Meanwhile, financial institutions remained divided over the direction of oil prices, with geopolitical risks and expectations of increased supply shaping their projections for the coming years.

Bank of America maintained its forecast that Brent would average $80 per barrel in 2027, arguing that geopolitical tensions and relatively low global inventories would leave significant portions of the market vulnerable to supply disruptions.

The bank also projected Brent at $70 per barrel in 2028, while forecasting WTI at $74 and $66 per barrel in the corresponding years.

It expects global oil demand to increase by three million barrels per day year-on-year in both 2027 and 2028.

Bank of America also highlighted the premium commanded by Dated Brent, the physical North Sea crude benchmark, over front-month futures as evidence of tightness in the immediate physical market following direct military attacks on energy infrastructure.

However, JPMorgan adopted a more bearish outlook, projecting that persistent oversupply would keep Brent in the high $70s during the first half of 2027 before declining to the high $60s in the second half. The bank expects prices to fall further to the mid-$60s in 2028.

The latest market weakness followed an equity selloff triggered by renewed concerns about artificial intelligence valuations, while developments in the Middle East continued to inject uncertainty into the outlook.

Over the weekend, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards reportedly launched missiles and drones at US military positions in Bahrain. Yemen’s Houthi movement also claimed a direct hit on Saudi Arabia’s Rabigh refinery, although Saudi authorities had not confirmed the claim as of yesterday.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, told Fox News that American strikes against Iran could resume after the New Year if both countries failed to reach an agreement.

Iran has also intensified attacks on oil tankers in and around the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks, keeping the possibility of renewed disruptions to global crude supplies firmly in focus.