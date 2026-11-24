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Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has commissioned 30 brand-new buses for Gombe State Transport Service, popularly known as Gombe Line, bringing to 110 the total number of buses procured for the company under his administration since 2019.

Linking the fleet expansion to his administration’s road infrastructure programme, particularly the Network 11-100 initiative, the governor said 1,120 kilometres of roads had been constructed across the state, to improve connectivity and support the operations of Gombe Line and other transport operators.

He described Gombe Line as a special brand of the Gombe, given its nationwide operations and role in projecting the state’s identity beyond its borders.

“Gombe Line is like the ambassador of Gombe State in Nigeria. They sell the name of Gombe State throughout the country. They ply the routes of the entire nation, and they’ve been selling our good name,” he said.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya recalled his administration procured 50 buses within its first five months in office in 2019, followed by another 30 in 2022.

He commended the company’s management and workforce for maintaining the fleet, generating revenue transparently and controlling costs without placing undue financial pressure on the government.

He also commended the company for sustaining relatively affordable fares while making savings towards further fleet expansion.

The governor further announced additional support for the transport sector through the North East Development Commission (NEDC), disclosing the federal government-supported intervention included electric/CNG buses and tricycles.

He said the additional buses would be managed by Gombe Line, directing relevant authorities to identify a suitable site for a CNG refueling station at the Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo Mega Motor Park to support their operation.

The governor expressed confidence that the new Gombe Line buses, alongside the NEDC-supported buses and tricycles, would expand transport options and help reduce mobility costs for residents.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya also urged residents and operators alike to use the facilities responsibly and obey traffic regulations, particularly during the year-end travel period, stressing that the safety of commuters and other road users remained a priority for his administration.

Earlier, the Director-General and Sole Administrator of Gombe State Transport Service, Dr. Sani Sabo, described the commissioning as a demonstration of the governor’s commitment to public welfare and the development of sustainable institutions capable of delivering tangible benefits to citizens.

He said the procurement represented the largest investment in public transportation in the history of Gombe State.

Dr. Sabo said the latest development would further consolidate the transformation of Gombe Line into a more vibrant, modern, efficient and reliable transport service provider, while creating direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Reflecting on his assumption of office on 2 September 2023, he disclosed that he inherited a company confronted with significant operational and financial challenges.

Dr. Sabo explained that, despite the challenges, the company, with the support of Governor Yahaya, had recorded substantial progress.

“Today, Gombe Line has been repositioned as a financially healthier, fully operational and increasingly technology-driven transport organisation, with more than 85 per cent of its operations automated,” he said.

Among the reforms, Dr. Sabo highlighted vehicle repairs and maintenance, debt clearance and financial restructuring, the establishment of a registered courier unit, and the introduction of online booking and electronic ticketing.

He also listed the expansion of the company’s route network to include Dei-Dei in Abuja, Biu and Damaturu, as well as the construction of a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) outpost within the Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo Mega Motor Park.

Dr. Sabo assured the governor that the newly commissioned buses would be properly maintained, efficiently deployed and effectively managed to guarantee maximum value for the government’s investment.