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James Sowole in Abeokuta





Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, yesterday, warned communities affected by land acquired by Nigerian Army over 50 years ago to cooperate with the committee and other stakeholders towards resolution of issues arising from the acquisition.

The committee assured the people of Apunren-Ijebu and Ijebu Imushin Kingdoms in two local government areas in Ogun State, that it would find a lasting solution to the lingering land crisis between them and the Nigerian Army.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Nelda Imasuen, gave the assurance when the committee visited the affected communities as part of the oversight functions of the senate.

The crisis over the land acquired over 50 years ago affected 16 communities in two local government areas of Ijebu North East Local Government Area and Ijebu East Local Government Area.

Nigerian Army had recently marked some houses and properties in the 16 communities, warning them that the land on which they built belong to the army.

Concerned by the plight of the residents of the communities, the senator for Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, took the matter to Senate following which Senate President Godswil Akpabio directed that the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Petition should look into the matter.

At the meeting of the committee with the residents of the communities, including the two traditional rulers, the Oloko of Ijebu Imushin, Oba Stephen Onafowokan, and Oba of Apunren Ijebu, Oba Jimson Oyelaja, the committee assured them that solution to the matter was in sight.

Imasuen promised that the committee would expedite its report on the longstanding dispute over their ancestral land, promising that the matter would not extend to the next senate.

He said the committee’s visit was largely due to the determination and sustained efforts of Daniel, commending him for his commitment to bringing the matter before the senate and ensuring that the concerns of the affected communities received the necessary attention.

The committee chairman acknowledged that the dispute had persisted for more than 50 years, describing the visit as an important step towards resolving an issue that has remained a source of concern to successive generations.

Imasuen stated, “We are here today largely because of the doggedness of our leader, Senator Gbenga Daniel. I am sure you are aware that members of the committee have had to contend with several engagements across their respective states and senatorial districts. Despite these commitments, he worked tirelessly to ensure that we could come here at this time.

“I am glad that the people appreciate what he has done in this regard. This matter has been on for over 50 years, and Senator Gbenga Daniel appears to be bringing a special 50th-anniversary gift to the people through this intervention.”

The senator explained that the committee considered it important to undertake an on-the-spot assessment rather than rely exclusively on documents and representations submitted by the parties.

He said, “We have come with a genuine commitment to see things for ourselves. We want to inspect the boundaries, the affected houses, the schools and other facilities so that we can properly appreciate the situation on the ground.

“Interestingly, as I alighted from the bus, I was informed that even this palace was, so to speak, on Army land. I immediately asked: if the palace is on Army land, then who owns the land?”

While acknowledging the concerns raised by the community, Imasuen commended the Nigerian Army for its cooperation and willingness to engage with the committee and other stakeholders in addressing the matter.

He said the army’s approach had helped facilitate the committee’s work, stating that its leadership has demonstrated an understanding of the human and communal dimensions of the dispute.

He said, “I must also express our appreciation to the Nigerian Army for its cooperation. They have been very helpful and have made our work easier. We appreciate the leadership of the Army for the way it has handled this engagement and for its efforts to give the matter a human face.

“We are all Nigerians, and we live together as one people. It is important that issues of this nature are approached with understanding, cooperation and a genuine commitment to finding solutions.”

The senator urged residents of the affected communities to maintain unity, cooperation and mutual understanding throughout the resolution process.

He cautioned that the interests of the various communities involved must be carefully harmonised to avoid resolving one dispute while inadvertently creating another.

Imasuen said, “I want to appeal to all the communities involved to work together in harmony. Every community must cooperate with the others so that, in trying to resolve one problem, we do not create another.

“If we can maintain unity, understanding and cooperation, I believe that everybody will be happy with the outcome of this visit.”

Speaking at the meeting, Daniel commended the committee for the visit, which had provided them with first-hand information and assessment of the situation.

Daniel appreciated President Bola Tinubu and the senate president for the commitment to the issues that affected welfare of the people.

He enjoined residents of the affected communities to cooperate with the committee and the army on the land matters.

Responding on behalf of the communities, the two traditional rulers commended Tinubu, Akpabio, the army, and Daniel, promising their cooperation towards resolving the issue.

Other members of the committee on the visit were Senator Khalif Danladi and Senator Nduusi Nwabueze.