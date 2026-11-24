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Chinedu Eze





Senate Committee on Army has commended Nigeria’s Air Peace Limited, and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Allen Onyema, for introducing a special N80,000 one-way domestic flight fare for serving and retired personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The committee described the initiative as an exemplary demonstration of patriotism and commitment to national service.

The commendation was conveyed in a statement issued by the committee chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, representing Katsina Central Senatorial District.

Yar’Adua applauded the airline’s initiative as a meaningful recognition of the sacrifices made by military personnel in safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The special concession, announced by Onyema during the 2026 Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference in Abuja on November 16, extends to eligible serving and retired military personnel dating back to 1960.

Beyond the discounted domestic fare, beneficiaries travelling on Air Peace’s regional and international routes will pay only applicable taxes and charges, with the airline absorbing the airfare component.

Yar’Adua described the gesture as a practical expression of national gratitude, stressing the sacrifices of Nigeria’s military personnel deserve tangible support beyond ceremonial recognition.

The committee stated, “By reducing the burden of air travel, Air Peace has demonstrated that patriotism is not only spoken in times of ceremony, but shown in practical action that touches the lives of those who serve.”

The lawmakers praised Onyema’s longstanding humanitarian disposition and commitment to national development, urging other airlines and corporate organisations to emulate Air Peace by introducing initiatives that improve the welfare of serving personnel, veterans and their families.

The committee also endorsed the establishment of a robust verification framework to safeguard the initiative against abuse, while expressing its readiness to collaborate with Air Peace, Ministry of Defence, and the service chiefs towards its effective implementation.

Air Peace said, in a statement, that the commendation further reinforced Onyema’s reputation for humanitarian intervention and nation-building, reflected in the airline’s longstanding support for national causes, evacuation of Nigerians from crisis-affected countries, and initiatives promoting peace, unity, and social welfare.