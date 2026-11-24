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• Says 2027 election not about ethnicity or empty promises

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the federal government to ensure faithful implementation of all agreements reached on October 27, 2026, especially the N70,000 transportation allowance and establishment of the Tripartite National Minimum Wage Negotiation Council.

NLC President Joe Ajaero made the call on Monday at the opening ceremony of the 2026 NLC Harmattan School holding at the Public Service Institute, Abuja.

Ajaero said Nigerian workers expected government to honour commitments made through negotiations, warning that agreements cannot become matters of convenience implemented only when politically expedient.

“Trust is and has always been a key factor in building and maintaining a sustainable industrial relations clime, thus fidelity to agreements is crucial,” he said.

Ajaero added, “We use this opportunity to call on the federal government to ensure that all the tenets of the 27th October, 2026 agreement are faithfully implemented especially the N70,000 transportation allowance and the setting up of the Tripartite National Minimum Wage Negotiation Council.”

He said workers expected to receive the allowance this month, as agreed, alongside the convening of the monitoring meeting, and urged state governments and private sector employers to also implement same.

On the 2027 general election, Ajaero said Nigerians must insist that the campaign be issue-based, not a contest of personalities, slogans, ethnic calculations, or empty promises.

He said political parties and candidates must tell Nigerians what they will do about employment, wages, social protection, education, healthcare, security, food production, infrastructure, taxation, industrial development and workers’ welfare.

Ajaero said, “Workers and citizens have the right to interrogate political programmes and demand accountability; and people’s votes must count.

“INEC must ensure transparency in all its dealings including a credible voters’ register to ensure the integrity of 2027 electoral outcomes.”

Ajaero, who spoke on the theme, “Organising in the Context of Socio-economic Transformation,” said the gathering was taking place when workers faced rising cost of living, declining purchasing power, insecurity, unemployment and increasing poverty.

He said workers’ education must equip members to understand the economy, public policy, labour legislation, social protection, taxation, democratic governance, technology and the evolving nature of work.

He warned against attempts to divide labour ahead of the new minimum wage negotiations, urging workers to remain united and speak with one voice.

For its part, International Labour Organisation (ILO) said sustainable development could not be achieved unless economic growth was accompanied by social justice.

ILO Country Director for Nigeria and the ECOWAS, Ms. Vennesa Phala, said the world of work was undergoing profound changes driven by technology, economic restructuring, demographic shifts, climate change, growing informality and new forms of employment.

She said in Nigeria, the changes were unfolding amid rising living costs, widening inequality, unemployment and pressures on workers’ purchasing power.

She also said organising was fundamental to democracy in the world of work, enabling workers to participate in decisions affecting their lives, engage in collective bargaining and influence public policy.

On living wage, Phala said workers’ aspirations went beyond the legal minimum, adding that efforts should be made to ensure that work provides a dignified standard of living and a pathway out of poverty.