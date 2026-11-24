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Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Ahead of the 2027 elections, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Bogoro, Dass and Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency, Hon. Jafaru Gambo Leko, has stated his performance in office gives him advantage over all his opponents.

This was as he called on the federal government for the allocation of over 780 forfeited properties allegedly linked to a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to low-income federal civil servants to address the country’s housing deficit.

Leko stated this in Bauchi at the weekend during the ongoing interview series organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State, for governorship, senatorial and House of Representatives candidates.

The lawmaker defended his performance in office, expressing confidence in his legislative achievements, grassroots engagement and commitment to delivering more dividends of democracy if re-elected in 2027.

He highlighted some of his legislative interventions at the National Assembly, including a motion advocating the adoption of the Chinese Yuan as an additional currency for Nigeria’s foreign reserves and international settlement alongside the United States dollar.

He also recalled moving a motion seeking the allocation of over 780 forfeited houses allegedly linked to a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to low-income federal civil servants.

According to him, the proposal was informed by the need to address the housing challenges confronting Nigerian workers, particularly in view of the limited resources available to the Federal Staff Housing Loans Board.

He disclosed that the board had only N2.5 billion to cater for more than 70,000 applicants, arguing that allocating the forfeited properties to low-income civil servants would help address the housing deficit.

Leko, who said his background as a former civil servant informed his interest in workers’ welfare, cited Section 16(2)(d) of the Constitution as part of the constitutional provisions underpinning his argument on citizens’ welfare.

On grassroots representation, the lawmaker said he had been involved in grassroots politics and empowerment initiatives since 2014, maintaining that effective representation required more than visiting communities and identifying their challenges.

He explained he had appointed five legislative aides to assist in gathering information from communities while he concentrated on lobbying for employment opportunities and other federal benefits for his constituents.

“You cannot do this job by knowing only the problem. You have to go out to know the solution,” he said.

He added that his frequent travels across Nigeria were partly aimed at identifying opportunities and solutions that could benefit his constituents, insisting that political representation should translate into practical interventions.

The lawmaker called on the federal government for the allocation of over 780 forfeited properties allegedly linked to a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to low-income federal civil servants to address the country’s housing deficit.

He said he moved a national motion advocating the allocation of the properties to civil servants, arguing that the intervention would provide relief to thousands of workers struggling to own houses.

He explained the proposal was informed by his background as a former civil servant and his membership of the House Committee on Public Service, which exercises oversight over the Nigerian Staff Loan Board.

According to him, the board currently has only N2.5 billion available to support more than 70,000 applicants seeking housing assistance.

He said the allocation of the forfeited properties to low-income civil servants would significantly address the housing challenges facing public sector workers.

“My motion was that these forfeited houses should be given to low-income Nigerian civil servants because shelter is a responsibility of government under the Constitution,” he said.

The lawmaker cited Section 16(2)(d) of Chapter Two of the 1999 Constitution, which outlines the economic and social objectives of the state, including provisions relating to adequate shelter and other basic necessities of life.

He maintained that government should translate its constitutional responsibilities into practical interventions capable of improving the living conditions of ordinary Nigerians.

The lawmaker said his legislative contributions were driven by the need to use public office to improve citizens’ welfare rather than merely occupy a political position.

He added that his commitment to representation also included facilitating employment opportunities, scholarships and other programmes aimed at empowering constituents.