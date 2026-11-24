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• Over 3,000 women benefit from outreach as APC-PCC Directorate visits 15th state

Sunday Ehigiator





The Co-Director of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Directorate of Women Mobilisation, Dr. Betta Edu, has said the large turnout of women traders across major markets in Ibadan, Oyo State, reflects confidence in the economic empowerment initiatives of First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Edu made this known during a grassroots mobilisation and empowerment outreach in Ibadan over the weekend, where more than 3,000 women reportedly benefited from the programme.

Markets visited by the delegation included Bere, Bodija, Malete, Oja-Oba, Oje and Jericho-Eleyele, where thousands of women traders turned out to welcome the team with songs, dances and solidarity chants in support of the President and the APC.

Some of the traders were heard chanting “Akanbi Omo Olodo Ide” and “Continuity Till 2031”, while the reception reportedly caused temporary traffic congestion around the Oja-Oba market axis.

Speaking during an empowerment engagement with small-scale businesswomen at Scout Camp Market, Malete, Edu said the outreach was undertaken at the instance of the First Lady to strengthen economic inclusion and support women whose businesses contribute significantly to the informal economy.

She said the First Lady’s empowerment philosophy was based on the conviction that investing in women would strengthen families, improve livelihoods and accelerate national development.

“What we have witnessed in Ibadan is inspiring. The enthusiasm of these women speaks volumes about their expectations and their appreciation of efforts to improve their economic circumstances.

“The First Lady understands that women, particularly those at the grassroots, need more than encouraging words. They need practical support, opportunities to grow their businesses and interventions that strengthen their financial independence.

“When you empower a woman, you empower her family and contribute to the prosperity of the entire community. This is the vision we are taking to women across the country,” she added.

Edu urged the women to remain actively involved in the democratic process and support President Tinubu and the APC ahead of the 2027 general election.

At a subsequent stakeholders’ engagement at Manhattan Hall, Jericho, along Eleyele Road, she described Oyo State as an important component of the party’s nationwide mobilisation efforts.

She said the Women Mobilisation Directorate would continue to strengthen engagements with women across the country, noting that their economic and political contributions remained important to national development.

In a related development, the Directorate extended its humanitarian outreach to Jericho Specialist Hospital, Ibadan, on Saturday, where the delegation visited patients receiving treatment in various wards.

The team visited the Emergency and Accident Unit, Antenatal Ward, Maternity Ward, Paediatric Ward, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and other critical care sections of the hospital.

During the visit, the delegation offered prayers for patients, particularly those in critical conditions, and provided financial assistance to support their medical needs and ease the burden on their families.

Edu said the hospital intervention was another demonstration of the First Lady’s commitment to the welfare of vulnerable Nigerians, particularly women, children and families facing difficult circumstances.

She reaffirmed the Directorate’s commitment to translating the First Lady’s humanitarian vision into practical interventions that provide relief and support to vulnerable Nigerians.

The Ibadan engagement brings to 15 the number of states visited by the APC-PCC Women Mobilisation Directorate in its nationwide outreach, which combines market engagements, stakeholder consultations, economic empowerment programmes and humanitarian interventions.

The initiative is designed to deepen grassroots engagement, strengthen women’s economic participation and promote support for the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and its 2027 re-election campaign.