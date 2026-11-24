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• 4.6 million people living with HIV in Africa lack access to treatment, WHO declares

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Ayodeji Ake in Lagos





Nigeria has recorded a 60 per cent drop in AIDS-related deaths and a more than 50 per cent decline in new HIV infections, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has disclosed.

The Director-General of NACA, Dr. Temitope Ilori, disclosed this in Abuja at the 2026 World AIDS Day press briefing, with the theme: “Ending AIDS Starts with Access: Equity, Ownership and Sustainability.”

This comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) called on African governments to intensify efforts to expand access to HIV prevention, testing and treatment, warning that millions of people across the continent were still unable to access lifesaving services despite significant progress in the fight against AIDS.

Ilori said annual AIDS-related deaths fell from 80,000 in 2010 to 32,000 in 2025, while new annual HIV infections declined from 130,000 to 64,000 over the same period.

She also said national HIV prevalence had declined significantly from a historical peak of 5.8 per cent in 2001 to 1.3 per cent in 2025.

On the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets, Ilori said that, in 2025, 80 per cent of all people living with HIV in Nigeria knew their status, 98 per cent of those diagnosed were receiving antiretroviral therapy, while 94 per cent of those on treatment had achieved viral load suppression, meaning the virus was undetectable.

She said Early Infant Diagnosis coverage among HIV-exposed infants had increased more than fourfold, from 15 per cent in 2022 to 66 per cent in 2025, following intensified Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission services.

Ilori said the theme spoke directly to Nigeria’s national strategy, noting that although science had provided the tools to stop HIV transmission, those tools could only save lives when every citizen had access to them without stigma or barriers.

She identified equity, ownership and sustainability as the three pillars of Nigeria’s HIV response.

On equity, she said no Nigerian should be denied care because of who they are, where they live or what they earn. She stressed the need to enforce the HIV and AIDS (Anti-Discrimination) Act.

On ownership, she said communities, traditional institutions and networks of people living with HIV must be involved in designing programmes, while governments at all levels must take full responsibility for their implementation.

On sustainability, she said Nigeria could not rely solely on external support but must mobilise predictable domestic resources, strengthen state counterpart funding and integrate HIV services into primary healthcare, the Basic Health Care Provision Fund and the national health insurance system.

Ilori, however, warned against complacency, noting that 20 per cent of people living with HIV still did not know their status, while 34 per cent of HIV-exposed infants were yet to receive early diagnosis.

To close these gaps by 2030, she said NACA would scale up community-led testing and prevention initiatives, including HIV self-testing, strengthen domestic resource mobilisation, and intensify efforts to eliminate stigma and discrimination.

“Ending AIDS starts with access – access to testing, access to treatment, access to information and access to dignity,” she said.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria, Dr. Patrick Dakum, who was represented at the event, called for stronger community ownership, sustained domestic commitment, strategic partnerships and resilient health systems capable of delivering quality HIV prevention, treatment and care services.

He said Nigeria must continue to strengthen collective efforts to eliminate barriers to HIV services, address stigma and discrimination, empower communities and ensure that no one was left behind.

“Sustainable HIV programming must be driven by national leadership, local capacity, innovation and meaningful community participation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the WHO has called on African governments to intensify efforts to expand access to HIV prevention, testing and treatment, warning that millions of people across the continent were still unable to access lifesaving services despite significant progress in the fight against AIDS.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Mohamed Janabi, made the call in his message to commemorate the 2026 World AIDS Day, under the theme, “Ending AIDS Starts with Access.”

Janabi disclosed that an estimated 26.3 million people are living with HIV in the WHO African Region in 2026, while 21.7 million are currently receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART).

This means that approximately 4.6 million people living with HIV are yet to access antiretroviral treatment, highlighting the significant gaps that remain in the continent’s response to the epidemic.

He acknowledged the progress recorded over the past decades, noting that millions of lives had been saved, new HIV infections had declined in several countries, and scientific advancements had expanded treatment and prevention options.

According to him, Africa has demonstrated extraordinary leadership, resilience and innovation in responding to the HIV epidemic, but sustaining these gains requires ensuring that life-saving interventions reach everyone, irrespective of their location or circumstances.

“Scientific breakthroughs only translate into healthier lives when they reach the people they are designed to serve,” he said.

The WHO Regional Director explained that access to HIV prevention empowers individuals to protect themselves and their loved ones, while testing enables early diagnosis and timely access to care.

He added that treatment allows people living with HIV to lead long, healthy and productive lives, stressing that access to healthcare must also be accompanied by dignity, confidentiality and freedom from stigma and discrimination.

However, Janabi identified several barriers preventing people from accessing essential HIV services, including long distances to health facilities, high transportation costs, medical stock-outs, stigma, punitive laws and gender inequalities.

He warned that these challenges discourage people from seeking healthcare, resulting in undetected infections, delayed treatment and missed opportunities to prevent further transmission.

The WHO official noted that several African countries were implementing ambitious HIV programmes through differentiated service delivery, integration of HIV services into primary healthcare, stronger community health systems and preparations for the introduction of new prevention tools.

He, however, stressed the need to make these interventions affordable and accessible to all, particularly underserved communities.

Looking ahead to the 2030 global target of ending AIDS as a public health threat, Janabi urged governments to sustain investments in HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care while addressing the structural and social barriers limiting access to services.

He also called on development partners to support countries in expanding access to emerging HIV prevention technologies and reaching vulnerable populations.

Janabi emphasised that people living with HIV must remain central to decision-making on the design and delivery of healthcare services, given their experiences and contributions to the global response.

“People living with HIV have helped lead this response from the beginning. Their experience must continue to guide the decisions we make about how and where care is provided,” he said.

He urged stakeholders to renew their commitment to ensuring that no one is denied access to HIV services because of poverty, discrimination, geographical barriers or other social challenges.

Janabi said every person who can protect their health, receive an early diagnosis or access the medicines they need brings the world closer to ending AIDS as a public health threat.