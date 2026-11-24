Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Sunday Ehigiator





President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has emerged winner of the 2026 Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership in recognition of his contributions to entrepreneurship, industrialisation and economic development in Nigeria and across Africa.

The Obafemi Awolowo Foundation announced Dangote as the recipient in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu yesterday, following the conclusion of its selection process.

The foundation said the selection committee recognised Dangote’s decades of sustained investments in manufacturing, cement production, fertiliser, petroleum refining and other strategic sectors, noting that his efforts had helped expand Africa’s productive capacity and advance the prospects of economic self-reliance.

It said the committee considered his vision, courage, resilience and tenacity of purpose, alongside his commitment to philanthropy and human development through the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

Established in 1994, the Aliko Dangote Foundation has implemented interventions in education, healthcare and social welfare, reflecting the recognition that economic growth must be accompanied by meaningful improvements in people’s lives.

The foundation particularly highlighted the educational initiative launched by Dangote in 2026, designed to support 45,000 students initially, with plans to extend its reach to 1.3 million students by 2035.

The initiative focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), closing the literacy gender gap, teacher development and improving the transition from education to employment.

According to the statement, Dangote’s description of the commitment as a “strategic investment” aligns with the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s conviction that education and human capital development are fundamental to national progress.

It quoted Dangote as saying, “Every child we keep in school strengthens our economy. Every student we support reduces inequality.”

The foundation said the committee considered Dangote’s combination of visionary enterprise, industrial transformation and commitment to human development a compelling demonstration of leadership whose impact extended beyond individual achievement to the wider society.

The Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership was established in 2012, following a special dialogue organised by the foundation on transformational leadership and good governance.

The biennial award seeks to recognise individuals whose leadership exemplifies the values and ideals associated with Awolowo, the first Premier of the Western Region of Nigeria, who was renowned for visionary leadership, integrity, discipline and commitment to social and economic transformation.

The selection process involves public nominations, screening, verification and evaluation against established criteria, including integrity, vision, courage, discipline, accountability, people-centred leadership and demonstrable contributions to societal advancement.

The process is overseen by a selection committee chaired by former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku.

The award will be formally presented to Dangote on Saturday, March 6, 2027, the anniversary of Awolowo’s birth. The ceremony will also feature the Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership Lecture, which will be delivered by the laureate.

Meanwhile, the foundation has introduced the Obafemi Awolowo Sectoral Leadership Awards to recognise individuals whose achievements in specific fields demonstrate purposeful, innovative and socially responsible leadership.

The awards cover four areas: Politics and Governance; Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility; Educational Transformation; and People-Centred Advocacy and Support for the Underprivileged.

For the inaugural edition, Iyinoluwa Samuel Aboyeji Jr., OON, has been named recipient of the Sectoral Leadership Award in Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility.

Aboyeji was recognised for his contributions to entrepreneurship, innovation and economic empowerment, particularly through his roles in establishing and developing technology companies, including Andela and Flutterwave, as well as investment firm Future Africa.

The foundation said his work had expanded opportunities for African talent and businesses, while his investment activities continued to support entrepreneurs addressing some of the continent’s pressing economic and developmental challenges.

It added that his efforts towards tackling youth unemployment and creating opportunities for young Africans exemplified the potential of enterprise and innovation to serve broader social and economic objectives.