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Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





Governorship candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kano State, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has told the Federal High Court in the state that the opposing parties were not members of the NDC and did not take part in the party primaries.

Gwarzo was last week joined as the 3rd defendant in the suit filed by NDC members Garba Umar Isa, Yau Abubakar and another after the trio had secured an interim order stopping INEC from publishing the names of Gwarzo as NDC governorship candidate for Kano State.

In his notice of preliminary objection, counsel for Gwarzo, Magaji Mato, SAN, argued that the plaintiffs were not NDC members and lacked the locus standi to institute the matter which he added was not a pre-election matter.

He also argued that the matter was filed outside 14 days provided by law and was therefore statue barred as provided for in section 285(9) of the constitution, saying the cause of action arose on June 10th when the party submitted the names of its candidates to INEC not October when the plaintiffs filed the suit.

However, counsel for the plaintiffs, Moses Ademola Falana, told the court that they were just served with the notice of preliminary objection and needed time to respond to his legal arguments from the point of law.

Counsel for INEC Hassan Aminu and NDC lawyer, Dahiru Ibrahim, also said they were not ready for the day’s proceeding having just been served with the 3rd defendant’s notice of preliminary objection.

Mato explained that plaintiff were not ready to proceed with the case as they had yet to respond to processes filed by his clients, including a notice of preliminary objection seeking the dismissal of the suit.