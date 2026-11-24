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Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





Presidential candidate of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, will visit Jigawa State on Friday, November 27, 2026, to launch the party’s presidential campaign in the state ahead of the 2027 general election.

The ADC governorship candidate in Jigawa, Senator Sabo Mohammed Nakudu, announced this yesterday during the inauguration of the party’s new office in Jiboga, Birnin Kudu Local Government Area.

The office was donated by a party stakeholder, Alhaji Isyaku Abdullahi Jiboga.

Nakudu called on party supporters across the state to turn out in large numbers to welcome Atiku, expressing confidence that Jigawa would record a bigger crowd than Sokoto, Kebbi, Bauchi and Yobe states.

He attributed the anticipated turnout to what he described as the growing acceptance of the ADC in Jigawa.

The senator also criticised the APC-led federal government over rising petroleum prices and worsening economic hardship, assuring Nigerians that an ADC administration in 2027 would work towards reviving the economy and improving the living conditions of vulnerable citizens.

He commended Jiboga for donating the party office and pledged that the facility would be put to effective use in strengthening the party’s activities.

Speaking at the event, Jiboga described the donation as the first phase of his support for the ADC and Nakudu’s governorship ambition.

He alleged that his defection to the party had attracted threats from political opponents but vowed not to be intimidated.

In another development, the ADC is scheduled to kick off its presidential campaign in Lokoja, the Kogi State Capital today, today.

The Director of Media and Publicity, ADC/Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan disclosed this in a chat with Journalists in Lokoja yesterday .

Ologbondiyan explained that Atiku would flag campaign in Kogi State to sell his candidature and manifesto to the good people of the State

He lamented that the ADC had been urged to pay the sum of N25 million signage fees, stressing that the amount was too outrageous.

He, however, told the journalists that the party hierarchy was already sorting out the issue.

On the rumour that Atiku would not contest and has handed over battle to younger ones, Ologbondiyan said it was blatant lies.

He stated that no law has banned him not to contest, stressing that Atiku was democrat and eminently qualified to contest the 2027 presidential election.

He noted that ADC candidate would revisit subsidy, noting that most of policies of that present AC Administration were making life difficult for the masses.

He added that there must be a way to bring down the prices and make life meaningful for the people, stating that the masses were suffering too much.

“The essence of the opposition is to correct mistakes of the ruling party. Democracy is not complete without opposition parties” Ologbondiyan posited.