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Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The All Progressives Congress (APC), has condemned a purported letter circulating on social media, allegedly written by the National Chairman of the Party, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) directing the commission to ensure the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Yilwatda, in a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, described the letter titled: “Preparations for the 2027 Presidential Election and Ensuring the Victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu” as desperate and reckless.

The chairman noted that the unsigned letter, dated November 22, 2026, contained an outrageous and entirely fabricated claim that the APC leadership expected INEC to deploy its institutional mechanisms, administrative frameworks and operational capacities to ensure the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2027 presidential election.

The party categorically stated that the purported letter did not emanate from Yilwatda, was not authored by him, and has absolutely nothing to do with the National Chairman or his office.

Yilwatda noted: “It is a fraudulent document, a malicious fabrication and a reckless attempt to impugn the integrity of the National Chairman, the APC and the democratic process.”

The chairman maintained that the writer of the document has demonstrated a disturbing level of irresponsibility, dishonesty and desperation by attempting to manufacture a scandal around the APC leadership and the nation’s electoral institution.

He added: “The decision to circulate such an explosive allegation under the guise of an official communication, without a signature, authentication or any credible indication of its origin, exposes the hollowness, deceit and cowardice of its author.

“The absence of a signature is particularly telling. It is a glaring indication of the writer’s lack of credibility, accountability and seriousness, and reinforces the suspicion that the document was deliberately concocted to mislead the public, provoke needless controversy and damage the reputation of the Party’s National Chairman.

“Beyond its fraudulent content, the purported letter is a gross departure from the established internal procedures, communication protocols and administrative processes of the APC.”