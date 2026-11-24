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• Gombe offers presidential candidate appointment with one condition

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Audu Aliyu, leader of supporters of the presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has ruled out his stepping down for either Peter Obi of the NDC or Seyi Makinde of the APM.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, the supporters group insisted that it was either his name on the January 16 presidential ballot or nothing.

“It is contesting to win or nothing. This is our mandate. He is contesting to win and not to step down for anyone,’’ Aliyu said clearly.

Reading the text of the press conference, Audu Aliyu said, “We are here for a short purpose. Over the past few days, a story has been circulated that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has stepped down from the 2027 presidential race. It is false. It was invented, and it has been pushed in the name of people who have no standing to speak for him.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has not withdrawn. He has said so plainly, through his Director of Strategic Communication, in words we gladly repeat: he is in this race to win, and he is stepping down for no one.

“On the groups behind the claim. The body that presented itself as “supporters” of our candidate is unknown to this Directorate. It is not in our register and not part of the accredited support-group family of the ADC.

“Genuine support is demonstrated through registration, organisation and work in the wards. It is not established by a gathering of friends and relatives under a borrowed name.

“We therefore invite them, as we have before, to name their member groups and present their certificates of registration with the Directorate of Support Groups. Until they do, the claim has no foundation.”

Meanwhile, the factional National Chairman of the ADC, Nafiu Bala Gombe, has said he was willing to appoint Atiku as Chairman of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 general election if he formally registers as a member of the party.

Gombe made the offer amid the leadership crisis rocking the ADC, following a recent Federal High Court judgment, which removed the David Mark-led National Working Committee and nullified Atiku Abubakar’s emergence as the party’s presidential candidate.

The David Mark-led leadership has since challenged the ruling at a higher court but has continued its political and campaign activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking at an engagement with his faction’s presidential, governorship and National Assembly candidates in Kaduna, Gombe insisted that Atiku and other members of the David Mark-led faction had not completed the party’s formal registration process.

The meeting, organised to harmonise campaign plans and strengthen the party’s electoral strategy, was attended by its presidential candidate, Prof. Chris Uba, Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Shamsuddeen Modibbo Barkindo, as well as governorship and National Assembly candidates from different parts of the country.

Gombe urged Atiku to resolve the membership issue by returning to his ward to complete his registration.

“Former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should sheathe his sword and return to his ward to properly register as a bona fide member of the ADC,” he said.