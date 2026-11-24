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• APC holds Lagos Central rally to drum up support for party candidates

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu another mandate in 2027.

He also sought support for his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, in his quest to govern Lagos State.

The governor based his appeal on the current administration’s strong commitment to national development, demonstrated through landmark infrastructure projects and economic investments.

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal during the Lagos Central Senatorial APC Rally, held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, where he highlighted the achievements of the Tinubu administration.

According to the governor, President Tinubu had made significant progress in transforming the country through investments in road construction, rail transportation, aviation and other critical sectors.

“The only way to show appreciation to the president is by coming out to vote massively for him and all APC candidates. That is the only way we can continue to enjoy the development he has started,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also expressed confidence in the candidacy and capacity of Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat to move Lagos forward, calling on Lagosians to support his candidacy and allow him to build on the achievements of the present administration.

He said, “K.O.H. has served you well, and he will serve you even better. He will serve you with greater commitment and dedication. I urge you all to support him and give him the opportunity to continue the good work and build on the achievements already recorded.

“Let us come out in our numbers, mobilise our families, friends and neighbours, and ensure his overwhelming victory in the 2027 election.”

Hamzat, the APC governorship candidate, urged party faithful to intensify mobilisation for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, declaring that no nation could make meaningful progress with a manifesto of grievances.

He called on party members and supporters to turn out in large numbers on January 16 to vote for Tinubu and other APC candidates in the National Assembly elections, while urging them to extend the same support to him and all the House of Assembly candidates on February 6.

He said continued electoral support for the APC would enable Lagos State to sustain its development trajectory and consolidate the gains already recorded, rather than reverse the progress made.

The Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Senator Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, urged residents of the district to turn out in large numbers to vote for APC candidates, describing them as credible leaders with a strong commitment to infrastructure development and the overall progress of the country.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the APC Lagos State Chapter, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, urged registered voters to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them to participate in the forthcoming elections, stressing that the PVC remains the only instrument through which citizens can exercise their right to vote and elect their preferred candidates.

The Director-General of the PBAT/KOH Campaign Council, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, described Tinubu as a committed and steadfast member of the APC whose leadership and resilience exemplify the qualities of a true leader.

Obanikoro further described both Tinubu and Hamzat, as knowledgeable leaders with a strong interest in the development of the country, particularly in children’s education, which he identified as the bedrock of every developed society.