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Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, has intensified efforts to secure President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, rallying more than 2,000 Islamic clerics from the 13 local government areas of Kano North Senatorial District to mobilise support for the president and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates.

Barau, who met with the clerics in Kano yesterday, urged them to use their considerable influence within their communities to garner support for Tinubu, insisting that the president meant well for Kano State, the North-West geopolitical zone and the country.

He hinged his appeal on what he described as the administration’s development interventions in Kano and other parts of the North, including the establishment of federal institutions and the North-West Development Commission.

The Deputy Senate President also disclosed plans to distribute 390 motorcycles to Islamic clerics across the 13 local government areas of Kano North, alongside financial support of N50,000 for each beneficiary.

Speaking at the meeting, Barau acknowledged the contributions of religious leaders to peace, stability and development, attributing his political achievements, including his emergence as Deputy President of the Senate, partly to their prayers and support.

He said the gathering provided an opportunity to appreciate the clerics for their spiritual guidance and continued contributions to society.

He said, “This is a gathering of our fathers, our leaders, our sheikhs and our imams. You are our leaders. I warmly welcome you all to this gathering and sincerely appreciate your prayers and support.

“It is through your prayers and supplications, which Almighty Allah has accepted, that we have attained the positions we occupy today. Kano is one of the greatest states in Africa, and I believe the prayers of our religious leaders have contributed immensely to its greatness,” he said.

Highlighting the Tinubu administration’s interventions in Kano, Barau said he personally approached the president to secure approval for the conversion of the Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, into a university.

He added that the president also approved the conversion of the Federal College of Education, Kano, into a university.