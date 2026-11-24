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• Trump hails move, says board made right decision

•I’m honoured to return, says CEO as Kress reverts to CFO position

•Senator Kennedy: It’s most expensive sex since Helen of Troy

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Nvidia yesterday reinstated its co-founder, Jensen Huang, as president and chief executive officer, reversing its earlier decision to remove him following revelations about his personal relationships, including an alleged affair with a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US authorities of having links to Beijing’s intelligence services.

The decision, effective immediately, followed mounting pressure from employees, shareholders, business partners and US President Donald Trump, who publicly backed Huang’s return despite the controversy surrounding his departure.

Shares of Nvidia surged 33 per cent following Huang’s reinstatement, having shed nearly 33 per cent from the time Huang admitted to an extramarital affair on November 8. The stock closed at $186.64 on November 6.

In all, Nvidia added $952 billion in market value on Monday, setting a record for the largest single-day market cap gain by any US-listed company and pushed the company’s total valuation back to roughly $3.98 trillion, overtaking Microsoft and Alphabet to reclaim its spot as the world’s second-most valuable public company behind Apple.

The $952 billion single-day jump more than doubled the previous record set by Microsoft (~$450 billion in July 2026) and surpassed the entire market capitalisation of Samsung Electronics, THISDAY learnt.

Earlier, invoking Greek mythology, US senator John Kennedy, representing Louisiana, characterised Huang’s reported affair with a suspected Chinese spy as “the most expensive sex since Helen of Troy”.

“Mr Huang … did what he did. I hope he had a good time. It was the most expensive sex since Helen of Troy,” Kennedy said.

But the board of the world’s leading artificial intelligence chipmaker announced in a statement that it had unanimously voted to restore Huang as president, CEO and a member of its board of directors, following a series of discussions with him.

In the statement, the company said the board was satisfied with Huang’s candour and leadership ability, adding that it had received input from senior US government officials before reaching its decision.

“Based on that input, the board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk,” Nvidia said.

Board Chairman, Harvey Jones, said the company remained convinced that Huang was the right person to lead the technology giant, notwithstanding the circumstances that led to his resignation on November 12.

“The board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” Jones said.

The reversal came less than two weeks after the board accepted Huang’s resignation and appointed its Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, as interim CEO while it began searching for a permanent replacement.

Jones had also publicly ruled out bringing Huang back, despite growing calls from within and outside the company for his reinstatement.

However, the campaign gathered momentum, with a petition demanding his return attracting more than 180,000 signatures, including support from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Trump also weighed in last week, expressing his desire to see Huang return to the top position, adding to pressure on the company’s leadership to reconsider its earlier position.

Huang, who built Nvidia from a video-game graphics chip designer into the dominant supplier of processors powering the global artificial intelligence industry, said he was grateful for the board’s renewed confidence.

“I am honoured to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” he said. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment,” he added.

He thanked employees, shareholders, industry leaders and business partners for their support, while expressing particular appreciation to his family.

“Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work,” he added.

Huang’s return, however, does not bring an end to the investigations surrounding the circumstances of his departure. Nvidia said an independent committee comprising only independent directors would continue investigating reports that the chief executive had been the target of a foreign intelligence operation.

The committee, which has retained independent legal counsel, was established following reports that Huang had been involved in relationships, including one with a Chinese businesswoman whom US authorities suspect of having links to China’s Ministry of State Security.

The allegations have not been established as findings of wrongdoing against Huang, while Beijing has denied the spying allegation. The board said Huang supported the investigation and was committed to cooperating fully until its conclusion.

In a further move to strengthen its corporate governance and address national security concerns, Nvidia disclosed that it had established a separate National Security and Export Control Committee, also comprising independent directors.

The committee will oversee trade compliance and national security risks, while the company is engaging specialist legal advisers with expertise in national security matters.

Nvidia also announced plans to recruit a Chief Compliance Officer to supervise compliance across the organisation and report to the board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. The company said it would continue cooperating with ongoing government investigations and inquiries.

Kress, who took over as interim chief executive following Huang’s departure, will retain her position as chief financial officer, while Jones will remain chairman of the board.

Huang’s departure had sent ripples through Silicon Valley, Taipei and Washington, given the company’s central role in supplying the advanced processors required for artificial intelligence development.

At the announcement, Nvidia shares rose more than 31 per cent in premarket trading following news of his reinstatement, reflecting the market reaction to the board’s decision to restore the executive at the centre of the company’s growth.

Meanwhile, Trump welcomed the Nvidia board’s reinstatement of Huang as CEO and said his return poses no risk to US national security.

“The Nvidia Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO,” Trump said in a social media post. “The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to Nvidia poses any risk to national security,” he stressed.

Trump counts Huang as a strong ally in the business world and was pushing for his reinstatement despite revelations about his extramarital affair with Chinese national Alice Huang, a suspected spy. The two are not related.

“Separately, Nvidia should continue its thorough internal investigation of the company’s compliance with US export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and patriotic duty to protect US national security,” Trump pointed out.

Nvidia is one of the world’s most valuable publicly traded companies, having become the dominant supplier of advanced processors used in artificial intelligence systems, data centres and high-performance computing.

Trump stated that he had been speaking to Nvidia’s board “directly and indirectly,” and that Huang “did nothing wrong.” He said he talked to Huang on Sunday and asked him to promise to “work hard.”