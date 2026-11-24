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Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

About two years after the widely reported reprisal on Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State by troops of the Nigerian Army, the people of Okuama have appealed to President Bola Tinubu for the release of some of their leaders still in custody of the military authorities.

The Okuama people also urged the president to intervene for the release of the corpse of “Mr. James Oghoroko, the president-general of Okuama Community, who died in military custody after suffering inhuman treatment” for a crime he allegedly knew nothing about.

In the petition titled: ‘An Appeal For The Release of Okuama Detainees’, the Delta State community said that they felt duty-bound to write an open letter to the President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria despite being burdened with “heavy hearts” over the unfortunate incident which took place in 2024.

While describing the detention of the Okuama community leaders by the military authorities as “illegal, because it was in disregard of the order of a court of competent jurisdiction in Nigeria,” the people urged the president to wade into the matter in the interest of justice vis-á-vis the country’s constitution.

According to the petition, which was sighted by THISDAY in Asaba, a Federal High Court in Warri “ordered the unconditional release of the six Okuama detainees in June 2026. That order has been ignored for about five months. The military has treated a binding judicial decision with contempt.

“The Attorney-General of the Federation has been warned by the court of possible contempt proceedings.”

Nonetheless, the petition noted that the community had early this month filed another application to enforce the aforementioned judgment, which is expected to be heard in a couple of days.

However, the open letter has signatories: Mr. Edewor Egedegbe, a Christian minister (Value Rebirth Advocate)/Chairman, Board of Trustees, Citizens Rights Concern Enhancement Initiative (CRCEI), and Mrs. Louisa U.O. Ukochovwera, president, Ewu Urhobo Kingdom Development Project, and copied to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, heads of the National Assembly, Chiefs of Defence Staff and Army Staff; local and international human rights organisations.

The petition read in part: “The continued illegal detention of the Okuama community leaders by the Nigerian Army, in open defiance of a valid court order, has become a national disgrace.

“It raises fundamental questions about the rule of law, the supremacy of the Constitution, and the right of Nigerian citizens to dignity, liberty, and justice.

“Pa James Oghoroko, the president-general of Okuama Community, died in military custody after suffering inhuman treatment for a crime he knew nothing about.

“To this day, his corpse remains in military custody. His family has been denied the basic dignity of burying their father. His community has been denied the right to mourn him in peace.”

The Okuama community expressed dismay at its abandonment due to the failure or refusal of individuals and institutions in the state to interrogate the injustice meted out to their leaders two years down the line.

It said: “Yet the silence from those who should speak is deafening. We have a governor of Delta State who is Urhobo – the ethnic tribe of Okuama. We have a Senator representing the Urhobo people. We have a Member of the House of Representatives from the same constituency. None of them has raised a motion, issued a public statement of substance, or demanded compliance with the court’s order. Representation without action is abandonment.

“This is not a campaign slogan for 2027. The corpse of Pa James Oghoroko and the continued detention of the surviving Okuama leaders are not materials for political photography or empty promises. “They are human beings-fathers, husbands, brothers, and community leaders-whose only ‘crime’ appears to have been belonging to the Okuama community.

“Nigeria is a constitutional democracy. Section 1(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) declares the Constitution supreme. Section 6 vests judicial powers in the courts. Section 35 guarantees personal liberty. Section 34 protects the dignity of the human person. Section 36 guarantees fair hearing. If the military can hold citizens beyond a court order, when a dead body can be retained as though it were state property, and when elected representatives look the other way, we are no longer operating under constitutional democracy. We are sliding into lawlessness.”

The people listed five “simple and non-negotiable” demands to include: “The immediate and unconditional release of all remaining Okuama community leaders still held in military detention, in full compliance with the order of the Federal High Court; the immediate release of the corpse of Pa James Oghoroko to his family for a befitting burial; a clear public directive from the Commander-in-Chief to the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff that no arm of the military is above the constitution or the courts; an independent investigation into the circumstances of Pa Oghoroko’s death in custody and the continued detention of the others, with accountability for those who defied the court order; and a public explanation from the Attorney-General of the Federation on the steps taken (or not taken) to ensure compliance with the court’s judgment.”