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Coronation Group supported the hosting of the Federation of International Polo (FIP) Zone E World Polo Championship Qualifiers in Abuja, marking a historic moment for Nigerian polo as the country welcomed the international competition for the first time in its 120-year polo history.

Hosted by the Nigerian Polo Association (NPA) at the Guards Polo Club in Abuja from 9 to 16 November, the four-nation tournament featured teams from Nigeria, India, Iran and Pakistan. Pakistan completed an unbeaten campaign, recording three victories against Iran (10–6), India (7–4) and Nigeria (9–5) to qualify for the championship, scheduled for 4 to 14 February 2027 in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

The FIP’s decision to award Nigeria the hosting rights recognised the Nigerian Polo Association’s efforts to develop the sport and strengthen the country’s standing in international polo.

The tournament brought together players, officials, business leaders, diplomats and polo enthusiasts from the participating countries. The presence of the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Dr Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, CFR, further reflected the sport’s longstanding cultural significance in Nigeria.

Commenting on the Group’s sponsorship, Ngozi Akinyele, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Coronation Group, said: “Sport has a unique ability to bring people, institutions and nations together. Beyond the competition itself, it creates platforms for developing talent, building relationships and opening doors to new opportunities.

“For us at Coronation, supporting the FIP World Polo Championship Qualifiers goes beyond our longstanding association with the sport. It reflects our belief that building enduring prosperity requires investment in the wider ecosystems that enable people, businesses and communities to thrive. Nigeria hosting a competition of this international standing is an important moment for the country and for African polo. We are proud to have played a part in making it possible and to support the continued growth of the sport across the continent.”

Nigeria’s polo tradition dates back more than a century, with the Lagos Polo Club established in 1904 and the Nigerian Polo Association founded in 1925. Today, Nigeria is recognised as having the largest polo community on the African continent. Coronation Group’s involvement in the sport is equally longstanding, having sponsored the Lagos Polo Tournament for over a decade.

The Group’s support for the FIP Zone E Qualifiers builds on this commitment, reflecting its belief in the value of platforms that bring people together, nurture talent and strengthen connections across business, culture and society. Through its investments in initiatives that contribute to Africa’s sporting, cultural and economic development, Coronation continues to support the ecosystems that create opportunities and enable lasting prosperity