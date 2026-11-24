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Funmi Ogundare

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has pledged to strengthen specialised technological education, research, innovation and industry partnerships following its transformation from a polytechnic into a specialised university after nearly two decades of advocacy.

The Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul, made this known at the institution’s 38th convocation dinner and awards, in Lagos.

He described the conversion, approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a defining moment in the institution’s history, noting that the achievement represented the culmination of sustained efforts by successive governing councils, management teams and stakeholders since 2006.

He particularly commended the current governing council for its strategic direction, commitment and support, which he said contributed significantly to the realisation of the long-awaited transformation.

The Rector, however, noted that the new status came with greater responsibilities, requiring the institution to intensify its focus on specialised technological education, vocational studies, research, innovation, entrepreneurship and the production of highly skilled manpower.

According to him, “The college will build on its longstanding reputation for practical learning while adapting its programmes, facilities, teaching methods and partnerships to meet the demands of its new university status.”

He said the institution was undergoing transformation across its classrooms, laboratories, workshops, studios and administrative structures as part of efforts to meet contemporary educational needs and contribute to national development.

“We are practical, innovative, forward-thinking and driven by an enduring ambition to push boundaries. Tonight, we are also celebrating the spirit of innovation and the remarkable transformation taking place constantly within our workshops, studios and classrooms,” he stated.

Abdul explained that the convocation dinner was organised to recognise individuals and organisations whose contributions had strengthened the institution, adding that the administration remained committed to rewarding excellence, discipline and meritorious service.

He also reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to deepening existing partnerships and exploring new collaborations with industries, government agencies, international organisations, philanthropists, alumni and professional bodies.

Such collaborations, he noted, would promote innovation, practical training, research, entrepreneurship, employability and sustainable development.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of Distinguished Service Awards to six Federal Government-appointed members of the Governing Council in recognition of their contributions to the development, stability and transformation of the institution.

The college also honoured individuals and corporate organisations under its Award of Excellence in Community Service and Social Impact category for their contributions to educational development, student empowerment and institutional advancement.

The awards recognised interventions in scholarships, financial assistance, grants, mentorship, fellowships and professional development initiatives that had expanded opportunities for students.

In his remarks, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who chaired the occasion, commended the institution’s transformation and urged its management and Governing Council not to rest on their achievements.

Obasa, who was also recognised for his contributions to educational development and support for the college, encouraged the leadership to remain focused on its new mandate as a specialised university.

In his address, the Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Funso Isolaowa Afolabi, acknowledged the collective efforts of stakeholders in driving the institution’s transformation and urged them to sustain their commitment.

“There is need for unity, institutional stability, strategic leadership and collective ownership of the college’s achievements as it begins a new phase of its development,” he stated.