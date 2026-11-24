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Esther Oluku

Skystone Finance Company Limited has awarded grants totalling N53 million to 20 small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria as part of an initiative to support business growth and development.

The grant presentation, held in Lagos recently, followed a five-day SME boot camp organised by Skystone Finance in partnership with Capstone Advisory and Fate Foundation. The event also featured a gala and awards ceremony.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Skystone Finance, Olasunkanmi Olabinjo, said the initiative was designed to address funding and capacity gaps affecting small businesses.

He said many SMEs face challenges beyond access to finance, including limited technology, human resource capacity, business structures and corporate governance.

Olabinjo said the company introduced the programme to equip selected entrepreneurs with the knowledge and resources required to expand their businesses and develop into larger enterprises.

According to him, the 20 beneficiaries were selected from across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones and participated in an intensive business training programme designed and delivered by Skystone Finance and Fate Foundation.

He said the grants would be complemented by one year of business mentorship and human resource support to help the beneficiaries implement their growth plans.

Olabinjo described the initiative as the first grant cycle in the company’s nine-year history, adding that Skystone had previously supported businesses in strengthening their operations and accessing capital.

Also speaking, Skystone’s Head of Corporate Services, Oladoyin Elegbe, said the programme was part of the company’s ambition to expand its presence in the SME financing sector.

She said the organisers received more than 100 prequalified applications, with social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram, used to publicise the programme and reach small business owners.

Elegbe said the 20 successful applicants were divided into two groups of 10 for the boot camp, which focused on improving participants’ business management and operational capabilities.

She said the company hoped to make the grant programme a regular initiative, potentially holding it once or twice a year.

One of the beneficiaries, Prince Kayode Oguntayo, founder of F&F Fruits and Veg, said his business received a N2.5 million grant, which he planned to reinvest in its operations.

Describing the training as intensive, Oguntayo said the sessions covered key business disciplines and provided practical knowledge that could support the growth of participating enterprises.

Under the grant allocation, the top three participants received N5 million each, while the bottom three received N1 million each. The remaining 14 beneficiaries received N2.5 million apiece.