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* Questions silence over 2020 arraignment date, seeks disclosure of case status, court proceedings

A Coalition of Accountability and Good Governance Advocacy Groups (CAGGAG) has called on the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to provide Nigerians with a comprehensive update on the prosecution of Labour Party’s candidate for Bende Federal Constituency, Abia State, Dr. Chima Anyaso, over an alleged N2.066 billion fraud and forgery case instituted against him and his company, Ceecon Energy Oil and Gas Limited.

The coalition expressed concern that despite extensive media reports in 2019 about the criminal charge instituted by the Federal Government at the Federal High Court, Lagos, there has been no readily available public update on the eventual outcome of the proceedings.

In an open letter to the office of the AGF, signed by the Coordinator, Comrade Silas Okonkwo, and Secretary, Ms. Onyindamola Ariyo, on Tuesday, the coalition described the apparent information gap as troubling, particularly given Anyaso’s current political ambition and the responsibility attached to public office.

“According to reports by Punch, Nigerian Tribune, THISDAY and The Sun, the AGF filed a three-count criminal charge against Anyaso and Ceecon Energy in January 2019, marked FHC/L/332c/18, following a petition by Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).

“The prosecution alleged that Anyaso and his company forged and presented documents bearing the letterhead of Total Nigeria Limited to GTB to obtain a credit facility of N2,066,400,000 for the purported supply of 15,000 metric tonnes of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK).

“Specifically, the charge reportedly accused the defendants of forging a document titled ‘Letter of Offer for Sale’, dated February 21, 2011, with reference number AAC/CSO/OPS/. They were also accused of presenting another purportedly forged Total Nigeria Limited document dated February 22, 2011, with reference number FEB/yjo.FIN22.11, to facilitate payment for the purported supply. The prosecution alleged that the defendants fraudulently obtained the said credit facility from the bank.

“The offences were reported as punishable under Sections 2(1)(c) and 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, Cap A6, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004,” the petition read in part.

The group further recalled that in January 2019, Justice Ayotunde Faji of the Federal High Court, Lagos, ordered substituted service of the charge on the defendants after the prosecution reported difficulties serving them.

Subsequently, in December 2019, The Sun reported that several applications challenging the competence of the charge and the court’s jurisdiction had been decided in favour of the prosecution.

The court reportedly fixed February 26, 2020, for the defendants’ arraignment following an earlier adjournment occasioned by information that Anyaso was indisposed.

However, the accountability group said Nigerians deserved to know whether the arraignment eventually took place, whether the defendants entered their pleas, and what has happened to the case since then.

The group, therefore, challenged the AGF to explain “whether the prosecution is still active, whether the matter has gone to trial, whether there have been appeals or other judicial developments, or whether the Federal Government has discontinued the case.

“If the prosecution has been discontinued, we demand that the reasons and legal basis for such a decision be made public. If it remains pending, the AGF should disclose the current court, judicial division, presiding judge and stage of litigation,” it said.

The group also expressed concern about Anyaso’s political ambition, arguing that: “Allegations involving billions of naira and purported forgery raise legitimate questions about public accountability and the integrity expected of anyone seeking legislative responsibility.”

It questioned whether Nigerians should be left without information about the status of such a serious prosecution while the individual concerned pursues an elective position and submits electoral documentation and affidavits to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It stressed that: “The allegations must not be mistaken for a conviction”, adding that every defendant is entitled to the presumption of innocence and a fair hearing. “Nevertheless, the presumption of innocence should not become an excuse for public institutions to withhold information about the progress of criminal proceedings instituted in the name of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The group also urged Anyaso to publicly clarify the status of the proceedings and make available any relevant court decisions or documents establishing the current position of the case.

It maintained that: “Public office, particularly membership of the House of Representatives, comes with enormous responsibilities, including participation in appropriating and overseeing public funds. Consequently, Nigerians deserve candidates whose public records, conduct and dealings can withstand legitimate scrutiny.”

The group called on the AGF to break the silence, provide verifiable information and reassure Nigerians that criminal prosecutions involving politically exposed individuals are not abandoned, selectively pursued or subjected to political considerations.

It said transparency in the administration of justice remains fundamental to public confidence in the judiciary, the Federal Government and the democratic process.