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The Department of State Services (DSS) has reiterated its zero tolerance for misconduct and abuse of office following the conviction and sentencing of a dismissed personnel, Salihu Mohammed, to two years’ imprisonment for recruitment fraud.

Mohammed was sentenced on Monday by the Magistrate Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, after pleading guilty to a one-count charge of cheating by impersonation.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Moriyike Osinbajo, sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment without an option of fine and ordered him to pay restitution of ₦2.5 million to the victim.

The former DSS personnel was accused of conspiring with an accomplice to fraudulently obtain money from Abdulkadir Liman and Abdullahi Alhassan under the guise of facilitating their recruitment into the Service.

A source disclosed that the DSS took immediate action after receiving a report about Mohammed’s alleged fraudulent activities.

“Following a report of the alleged recruitment fraud, the Director-General of the DSS ordered an immediate investigation into the matter. Findings established that Mohammed had violated the Service’s extant rules and regulations, leading to his immediate dismissal in line with established disciplinary procedures of the Agency,” the source said.

The DSS has consistently warned members of the public against individuals falsely parading themselves as its personnel or exploiting the Service’s name to defraud unsuspecting persons, particularly through purported employment opportunities.

The Service had earlier made public the identities of dismissed personnel and cautioned members of the public against engaging them in any official capacity or conducting transactions with them on behalf of the agency.

Among those previously dismissed for engaging in unscrupulous activities are Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin.

The source further disclosed that the DSS recruitment process is strictly conducted in accordance with established administrative procedures and extant regulations, stressing that no individual or unofficial intermediary is authorised to facilitate employment into the Service in exchange for money.

“The DSS is not an organization that recruits randomly, there is an established recruitment process in the Agency. Members of the public should guard against falling victim to fraudsters and always report such cases to the agency,” the source declared.

The Service reiterated its warning to prospective applicants to be wary of recruitment fraudsters and report anyone demanding money in exchange for employment opportunities.