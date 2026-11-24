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The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has cautioned media practitioners against indiscriminate disclosure of troop movements, operational locations and sensitive military capabilities.

Oluyede gave the warning on Tuesday in Abuja at the opening of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Strategic Communication Workshop 2026.

He said such disclosures could endanger military personnel, expose operational plans and compromise ongoing missions.

The CDS stressed that while transparency and media access remained important, they must be balanced with the imperative of protecting national security.

He described operational security as a fundamental component of national security, requiring the cooperation and understanding of all stakeholders.

According to him, the contemporary security environment has expanded beyond the physical battlefield to include the information and cognitive domains.

“Indiscriminate disclosure of troop movements, operational locations, capabilities and other sensitive details can endanger personnel and compromise ongoing military operations.

“While I strongly believe in the importance of transparency, access to information and constructive engagement, I also recognise the need to protect sensitive military information,” he said

He noted that the outcome of modern conflicts was increasingly determined not only by combat capabilities, but also the ability to communicate effectively, shape perceptions and sustain public confidence.

Oluyede described the media as a critical component of modern security operations, particularly in countering threats, dispelling false narratives and communicating the realities of military engagements.

He expressed concern over the growing spread of misinformation and manipulated content, including old videos and images presented as current security incidents.

The CDS also noted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) had made the information environment more challenging through fabricated images, audio recordings and videos capable of misleading unsuspecting audiences.

He urged journalists and military communication professionals to strengthen their capacity to identify and verify such content before dissemination.

“Credible, timely reporting helps the public understand why our armed forces conduct certain security operations, strengthening trust and support,” he said.

Oluyede also charged military commanders to ensure that information released to the media was accurate, factual and credible.

He said misinformation and sensational reporting could generate public fear and undermine confidence in security institutions.

The CDS called for sustained engagement, stronger communication structures and specialised training to improve military-media relations and enhance strategic communication.

He expressed confidence that the workshop would strengthen cooperation between the security community and the media in advancing Nigeria’s national security objectives.

Oluyede appreciated President Bola Tinubu, for providing an enabling environment for the military to discharge its constitutional responsibilities. (NAN)