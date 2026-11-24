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Twenty second-year Theatre Arts students from Imo State are taking part in an Industrial Training (IT) programme that combines remote instruction from the United States with practical sessions at the Afriwood Film Academy in Owerri.

The training began on November 1, 2026 and is provided free of charge.

Nigerian filmmaker, Urenna Amadi, leads the acting and filmmaking practicals remotely. Before rehearsals, she sends scripts to the students so they can read and prepare.

During sessions at the academy, an assistant uses a camera to show Amadi the students’ movements and expressions over a WhatsApp video call. A company phone connected to an external speaker carries her directions into the room.

The six-month placement is planned in two three-month phases. After completing the first phase, the students are expected to return for a further three months.

During rehearsals, Amadi guides the students on interpreting roles, following the script, expressing emotion, speaking clearly and moving for the camera.

Their practical work includes audition exercises and foundational filmmaking activities. The students rehearse together at the academy, while Amadi observes and directs from the United States.

In feedback about the audition training, Azogu Chimuanya Rachel of Oguta said she learned to act directly from a script without improvising, express emotions and understand an assigned role.

Azogu Chinyere Maureen, also of Oguta, said she learned to deliver lines, rehearse without improvising, speak fluently while acting and be creative. Anoruo Vincent Chukwuemeka of Irete, Owerri, said the sessions helped him understand dramatic expression and the process of filming, while developing confidence, discipline and teamwork.

Internet problems can interrupt the video or audio during remote sessions. When that happens, the group may pause, repeat a direction or adjust an exercise before continuing.

At the end of the placement, the students are expected to work in groups on a short film as their final IT project.

The production will give them an opportunity to apply the acting and filmmaking skills they have practised during the programme.