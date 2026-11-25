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– Says it disrupts essential public services, compromises public safety

– Moves to sanitise industry, curb vandalism

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government has said the theft of electrical cables, railway components, manhole covers and other metallic installations goes beyond loss of materials, as it disrupts essential public services, compromises public safety, increases maintenance costs and undermines national infrastructure development.

The government through the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, stated this on Tuesday at the second-phase stakeholders’ engagement for the validation of the Draft Scrap Metal (Collection, Trading, Recycling and Regulation) Regulations Policy in Kano.

Audu, represented by Director, Steel and Non-ferrous Metals Department of the Ministry, Alhaji Umar Tsoho, said government has intensified efforts to sanitise Nigeria’s scrap metal industry through a comprehensive regulatory framework aimed at curbing theft and vandalism of public infrastructure, promoting responsible recycling, protecting legitimate businesses and strengthening the nation’s steel and metals manufacturing sector.

Speaking under the theme, “Sustainable Scrap Metal Management through Effective Metallurgical Regulation: From Policy to Real Impact,” the minister described scrap metal as a critical resource for Nigeria’s industrial development, noting that its proper recovery and recycling could significantly support steel making, foundry operations, employment generation and development of a sustainable circular economy.

Audu in a statement issued by Head, Press & Public Relations of the Ministry, Tine-Iulun, said Nigeria’s ambition to build a stronger and more competitive steel industry requires an organised scrap metal value chain in which materials are lawfully sourced, safely handled, properly documented and reliably supplied to legitimate industrial users.

He warned that an inadequately regulated scrap metal industry could encourage theft and vandalism of public and private infrastructure, unsafe dismantling practices, environmental degradation and significant economic losses.

The minister emphasised that the proposed regulations are designed to establish a structured system for licensing and supervising operators, regulating collection and aggregation facilities, ensuring traceability of transactions, promoting environmental and occupational safety, preventing illicit trade and strengthening monitoring and enforcement.

He clarified that the Nigerian government intention is not to suppress legitimate commercial activities or undermine the livelihoods of Nigerians engaged in scrap metal collection and trading, but to create an orderly business environment where lawful operators can thrive while criminal activities are effectively addressed.

Audu further stressed the need for a regulatory framework that accommodates small-scale operators through practical formalisation pathways and requirements proportionate to the scale and risks of their operations, while ensuring that large-scale aggregation, processing and recycling facilities comply with appropriate regulatory standards.

Addressing infrastructure vandalism, he expressed concern over the illicit acquisition and trading of metallic materials sourced from public infrastructure, industrial facilities and other protected assets.

He said: “Theft of electrical cables, railway components, manhole covers and other metallic installations disrupts essential public services, compromises public safety, increases maintenance costs and undermines national infrastructure development.”

He commended stakeholders for their constructive contributions and recalled that the first phase of the engagement was held in Lagos from 9 to 10 November 2026, where participants examined critical provisions of the Draft Regulations and made recommendations on licensing, operator classification, traceability, collation and sorting facilities, environmental compliance, occupational safety, security and enforcement.

He noted that observations from the Lagos engagement had provided valuable input into the ongoing review of the Draft Regulations.

The Kano engagement, he explained, was designed to broaden the consultation process and incorporate additional regional and operational perspectives, particularly experiences of stakeholders in the Northern region, towards developing an inclusive, practical and nationally responsive framework.

Audu called on participants to provide specific, practical and constructive recommendations that would help clarify provisions, address implementation challenges and strengthen the effectiveness of the proposed regulations.

He assured stakeholders that submissions from both the Lagos and Kano engagements would be documented, reviewed and harmonised as part of further refinement of the draft regulations, subject to the applicable legal framework and core objectives of the initiative.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to working with relevant government institutions, industry operators, environmental agencies, security organisations and other stakeholders to ensure effective implementation, and urged participants to approach deliberations with professionalism, openness and a shared commitment to advancing Nigeria’s steel and metals industry.

He subsequently declared the second-phase engagement open, expressing optimism that the outcomes would contribute significantly to the development of an effective and sustainable framework for scrap metal management in Nigeria.