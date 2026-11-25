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James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Supreme Court, yesterday, affirmed Dr Bisi Collins Ogundipe popularly called BCO as the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), for Ogun State in the 2027 elections.

The court, in its judgment, set aside the concurrent decisions of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal which had declared Jimi Lawal as the party’s candidate.

Speaking on the judgment, Ogundipe appreciated the Supreme Court of Nigeria for what he described as landmark judgment.

He said, “The apex court has reaffirmed the importance of truth, due process and strict adherence to the established rules governing political party primaries.

“This judgment brings clarity to the legal dispute and settles the question of the appropriate party organ vested with the authority to collate and declare results in ADC primary elections.

“I particularly commend the Supreme Court for recognising the clarity and organisational framework of the ADC’s Three-Tier Primary Election Guidelines established by the National Working Committee (NWC), in determining the conduct and outcome of the party’s primary election.

“This decision is consistent with the Supreme Court’s established position on the constitutional and institutional powers of political parties in conducting their primary elections.

“I receive this judgment with humility, gratitude and a renewed sense of responsibility. I thank the leadership of our great party, our supporters, stakeholders and members for their steadfastness, patience and confidence throughout this process.

“The time has come to put the legal contest behind us, strengthen our party’s unity and focus collectively on the task ahead.”