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Aboyeji named inaugural sectoral leadership award recipient

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, has emerged as the recipient of the 2026 Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership.

The Obafemi Awolowo Foundation announced Dangote as the recipient in a statement issued on Monday, following the conclusion of the selection process.

In a statement signed by the Foundation’s Executive Director, Ambassador Ọlatokunbọ Awolọwọ Dosumu, the Foundation said the selection committee recognised Dangote’s “extraordinary contributions to entrepreneurship, industrialisation and economic development in Nigeria and across Africa.”

It noted that through decades of investment in manufacturing, cement production, fertiliser, petroleum refining and other strategic sectors, Dangote had demonstrated “remarkable vision, courage, resilience and tenacity of purpose, while helping to expand Africa’s productive capacity and advance the prospects of economic self-reliance.”

The committee also highlighted his philanthropic contributions and commitment to human development through the Aliko Dangote Foundation, established in 1994.

According to the statement, the Foundation’s interventions in education, healthcare and social welfare reflect the understanding that economic growth must be accompanied by meaningful improvements in people’s lives.

Of particular significance, it said, was the Foundation’s educational initiative launched in 2026, designed to support 45,000 students initially, with plans to extend its reach to 1.3 million students by 2035.

The initiative focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), closing the literacy gender gap, teacher development and improving the transition from education to employment.

The Foundation quoted Dangote as describing the commitment as a “strategic investment”, adding that his declaration that “Every child we keep in school strengthens our economy. Every student we support reduces inequality” resonated with the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s conviction that education and human-capital development are fundamental to national progress.

The statement said the committee considered Dangote’s combination of visionary enterprise, industrial transformation and commitment to human development “a compelling demonstration of leadership whose impact extends beyond individual achievement to the wider society.”

Established in 2012, the biennial prize recognises individuals whose leadership reflects the values and ideals associated with the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, former Premier of the Western Region.

The selection process involves public nominations, screening, verification and evaluation based on criteria including integrity, vision, courage, discipline, accountability, people-centred leadership and demonstrable contributions to societal advancement.

The process is overseen by a selection committee chaired by former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku.

The award will be formally presented on Saturday, March 6, 2027, the anniversary of Chief Awolowo’s birth. The ceremony will also feature the Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership Lecture, to be delivered by Dangote.

In a related development, the Foundation announced Iyinoluwa Samuel Aboyeji Jr., OON, as the inaugural recipient of the Obafemi Awolowo Sectoral Leadership Award in Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility.

The Foundation said the new sectoral awards would complement its flagship leadership prize, which remains its “highest and overarching recognition of exemplary leadership.”

The awards cover four broad areas: Politics and Governance; Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility; Educational Transformation; and People-Centred Advocacy and Support for the Underprivileged.

Aboyeji was recognised for his contributions to entrepreneurship, innovation and economic empowerment.

A pioneering figure in Africa’s technology and investment ecosystem, he has played significant roles in establishing and developing enterprises, including Andela, Flutterwave and Future Africa, which have expanded opportunities for African talent and businesses.

The Foundation also acknowledged his investment activities in supporting entrepreneurs addressing some of the continent’s pressing economic and developmental challenges.

It said his work, particularly its focus on tackling youth unemployment and creating opportunities for young Africans, “exemplifies the potential of enterprise and innovation to serve broader social and economic objectives.”

The Foundation said arrangements for the presentation of the inaugural Sectoral Leadership Award, scheduled to coincide with its 35th anniversary, would be announced in due course.