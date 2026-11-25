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Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Plateau State has moved a step closer to establishing its own police service following the submission of the preliminary report of the State Advisory Committee on State Police to Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

Receiving the report through Deputy Governor, Josephine Piyo, Mutfwang described the exercise as a critical milestone in the state’s efforts to strengthen security and tackle persistent challenges through locally-driven solutions.

He commended the committee for its dedication and assured it that the government would carefully review its recommendations and engage key stakeholders before taking further action.

“Our commitment is not just to create another security institution, but to build a police service that is professional, accountable, respects human rights and enjoys public trust,” the governor said.

Chairman of the committee, retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Habila Joshak, said extensive consultations were held with the Plateau State House of Assembly, local government chairmen, traditional rulers, security agencies and development partners across the state.

According to him, stakeholders overwhelmingly endorsed the creation of a Plateau State Police Service but insisted on safeguards against political interference, ethnic or religious bias, and abuse of human rights.

Joshak disclosed that the proposed framework provides for an independent police service commission, a zonal and divisional command structure, gender-inclusive recruitment, and close collaboration with existing security agencies.

He said the committee also recommended the phased recruitment of between 5,000 and 7,000 personnel, beginning with pilot operations in flashpoint areas before a state-wide rollout.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Daffi Philemon, SAN stressed that the state government remained committed to constitutional processes and was awaiting the amendment of relevant provisions of the Constitution by the National Assembly, as well as a national framework for state policing.

He maintained that the groundwork already completed would ensure Plateau was fully prepared to act once the constitutional and legal requirements are in place.