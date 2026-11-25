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• Lists major federal road projects as evidence of renewed presence

•Promises strategic engagement with governors, Igbo leaders

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has urged Ndigbo residents in Lagos to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, declaring that the administration has given the South-east a renewed sense of belonging through political inclusion and increased federal infrastructure development.

Umahi said the region must consolidate the opportunity by actively participating in the nation’s political process and positioning itself to play a greater role in national leadership and decision-making.

The minister made the appeal at the Ndigbo Lagos Town Hall Meeting, where he argued that the South-east had experienced inadequate federal presence under previous administrations but was now being integrated into the national development process.

“This is a man that has integrated the Igbos. We want as an Igbo to be on the table, to be part of the sharing of the national cake. The President is capable,” he declared in a statement by his spokesman, Francis Nwaze.

He added: “We cannot be on the sideline. I was a Deputy Governor. I was a Governor, and there was no federal presence in the entire South-east. Now we have been integrated. This is the integration we are looking for. This is the opportunity we are looking for. We must support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

To illustrate the administration’s commitment to the region, Umahi listed several federal road projects being executed across the South-east, including the Onitsha-Owerri Road, Enugu-Port Harcourt Road, Enugu-Onitsha Road, Enugu-Abakaliki Road and Ekeobinagu Road.

He said the federal government had introduced reinforced concrete technology on some of the roads to address the recurring deterioration associated with conventional construction methods, particularly during the rainy season.

“Every administration will work on that road. But it’s only President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that is using reinforced concrete to put a stop to each season working on the road,” he said.

Umahi also cited interventions on the Sagamu-Benin route, Benin-Asaba Road and the First Niger Bridge, alongside other strategic projects connecting the South-west, South-east and Cross River State, as evidence of the administration’s wider infrastructure development agenda.

The minister disclosed that he was working towards bringing together the five South-east governors for a strategic engagement with Ndigbo residents in Lagos before the second week of December.

“I made a promise to you: before the second week of December, we are assembling all the five governors of the South-east. We are coming to do strategic engagement with you,” he assured the gathering.

He expressed confidence in Tinubu’s re-election prospects, urging the Igbo community to align with the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) to strengthen its political relevance and participation in national governance.

Umahi also appealed to Ndigbo residents in Lagos to support the state government and the APC’s governorship candidate, Obafemi Hamzat.

“You must support the government in power in Lagos state. You all vote for Hamzat. You all vote for APC. This is our chance. We must not miss it,” he said.