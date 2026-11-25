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• Pledges to revive Ajaokuta steel mill

•Describes Abure as a political contractor

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has told the people of Kogi State that their communities would be seen, heard, and served under his administration.

Speaking at his campaign rally in Lokoja, Atiku pledged to revive Ajaokuta Steel Mill in Kogi Central, develop Idah River Port, and improve roads and water supply across Kogi East, and complete the Kabba to Egbe road in Kogi West.

Atiku, in a statement by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said the promises were tied to a single goal: giving families a more affordable life and young people a fair chance to work and prosper.

He stated, “To my brothers and sisters in Kogi East, I know what it means when a farmer cannot get produce to market because the road has failed, or when a family must struggle every day for clean water.

“We will improve your roads and water supply, and develop Idah River Port so that the region’s farmers and businesses can reach more customers. To the people of Kogi Central, Ajaokuta must finally become a working steel mill.”

Atiku added, “I want its furnaces working, its gates open to skilled workers and its promise felt in the homes of the people who have waited so long. We will also support the roads and services that allow surrounding communities to benefit from that industry.

“To the people of Kogi West, the Kabba to Egbe road cannot remain an endless promise. We will complete it and make travel and trade easier for the communities along its route.”

Atiku said he would also pursue the dredging of Baro Port and restore a targeted subsidy on fuel refined in Nigeria to ease transport and production costs.

“Kogi’s strength lies in its people. I have seen your welcome today, and I will remember it. You deserve a government that turns your state’s potential into jobs, working infrastructure and a life your families can afford.”

Atiku’s arrival in Kogi yesterday with his Affordable Life message, drew a mammoth crowd whose chants of “Tinubu Must Go!” rang throughout the rally.

He stated, “They came here in their numbers because they want to be heard. Their hardship is real, and their hope deserves an answer. A mother should not have to choose between feeding her children and paying their school fees.

“A trader should not open a shop each morning wondering whether anyone can afford to buy. A young person should not work hard all day and still struggle to pay for the journey home. These are the lives behind the figures this government recites.”

Atiku explained that his Affordable Life campaign was a promise to those families: to bring down the cost of fuel, help Nigerians produce and sell their goods, and restore the value of what people earn.

The former vice president said, “When we say we will make life affordable again, we are speaking to the parent counting the last notes in a purse and the worker calculating whether a salary will last until month’s end.

“The people of Kogi are chanting ‘Tinubu Must Go’ because they are tired of being told to endure pain with no end in sight. I hear them. I see the faces in this crowd, and I know what is at stake. No family should have to beg for the chance to live with dignity in its own country.”

Atiku thanked the people of Kogi for their warm welcome as the rally continued, and urged supporters to remain peaceful and carry their message with courage.

He stated, “Let no one mistake your restraint for acceptance of hardship. Let your voices be heard, and let your votes decide Nigeria’s future.”

Atiku, however, thanked Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and the people of Kogi State for the warmth, orderliness, and generosity they showed his campaign before, during, and after the rally.

He said the welcome from supporters across Kogi East, Kogi Central, and Kogi West made the visit especially memorable.

Atiku commended Ododo for making the rally facility available and for ensuring adequate security of life and property throughout the visit.

He said, “Governor Ododo showed that political competition need not stand in the way of hospitality or public safety. He accommodated our campaign, respected our right to meet the people of Kogi State and helped create an atmosphere in which everyone could participate peacefully. I thank him sincerely.

“At a time when some governors of the ruling APC have made opposition campaigns needlessly difficult, Governor Ododo stands tall. His conduct was accommodating, disciplined and worthy of commendation. This is how a governor serves the whole state, including citizens who support a different party.”

Atiku also thanked Kogi residents, supporters, community leaders, and security personnel for their cooperation.

He said, “You welcomed us with open hearts and conducted yourselves with dignity before, during and after the rally. Kogi State gave us a day we will remember with gratitude.”

Earlier, National Chairman of ADC, Senator David Mark, thanked supporters for the rousing welcome to Kogi State.

Mark urged the electorate to come out en mass to cast their vote for the party, because it would enable them emancipate themselves from the circle of vicious poverty.

Meanwhile, Atiku described a statement by former national chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure, that the former vice president and the presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, were planning a post presidential election crisis as reckless and malicious.

Abure had Monday alleged that Obi and Atiku were planning to instigate crisis after the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

Atiku, in a response by his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Ibe, said, “The allegation by a political contractor that Atiku Abubakar, the ADC presidential candidate and former Vice President of Nigeria, is secretly meeting with Peter Obi to instigate a crisis in Nigeria is false, reckless, and malicious. This contractor should produce his evidence or withdraw the allegation.

“Atiku is a patriot and a man of peace. His record of pursuing political grievances through constitutional means speaks for itself. He will neither promote nor enable violence, acting alone or with anyone else.”

The statement said, “Political consultation is a democratic right, not evidence of a conspiracy. Having declared support for Tinubu, this contractor now appears eager to demonstrate his usefulness by smearing Atiku and the opposition.

“Nigerians should recognise this allegation as an attempt to criminalise legitimate political engagement and portray opposition leaders as enemies of the country.

“Tinubu’s irresponsible declaration that ‘all is fair in politics’ has found apostles among the ruling party’s governors, lawmakers, ministers, party chairmen and even council chairmen.

“Those issuing threats against political opponents appear to have taken their cue from the president. When leadership normalises reckless rhetoric, its followers become emboldened.”

The statement added, “Against the backdrop of reported threats and attacks in Benue, Edo, Lagos and Delta, Tinubu must withdraw those words and unequivocally condemn political violence. A president’s duty is to protect every Nigerian, including those determined to vote him out of office.

“Every reported threat and attack against opposition members must be investigated, and those responsible prosecuted, regardless of party affiliation. The police and other security agencies must demonstrate their impartiality through action.

“Tinubu’s ambition cannot override Nigerians’ right to choose their leaders. Nigeria is a democracy. The presidency is a public trust, not a throne.”

Atiku stated, “Those who sponsor, incite or perpetrate violence must understand that political office offers no permanent escape from accountability.

“Evidence must be preserved and justice pursued through competent courts. Where crimes meet the applicable legal thresholds, international criminal accountability may also apply at the ICC.”

The statement said Atiku’s commitment remained clear: peaceful democratic change. No Nigerian life is expendable on the altar of anybody’s ambition.