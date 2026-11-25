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• Targets 1.55m children for Vitamin A supplementation, 36,000 pregnant women for MMS

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





The Bauchi State Government has flagged-off the second round of the 2026 Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW), targeting 1,557,500 children aged 6 to 56 months for Vitamin A supplementation and 36,000 pregnant women for Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS).

In his keynote address at the ceremony on Monday at the Kofar Ran Primary Health Care Centre in Bauchi, the Honourable Commissioner for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Sani Mohammed Dambam, said that the campaign underscores the state’s commitment to reducing preventable maternal and child deaths through accessible, integrated healthcare.

Dambam noted the presence of the Bauchi State First Lady at the launch, highlighting the administration’s dedication to the well-being of women and children.

Reflecting on previous milestones, the Commissioner revealed that Bauchi achieved 99 per cent Vitamin A coverage during the first round of the 2026 MNCHW.

He also commended health workers and partners for the state’s recent Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination intensification exercise, where Bauchi recorded 68 per cent coverage—ranking second nationally behind Lagos State.

Despite these gains, Dambam warned that critical healthcare gaps still require urgent intervention.

Citing figures from the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), he noted that antenatal care by skilled providers in the state currently stands at 61 per cent, health facility deliveries at 42.1 per cent, and skilled birth attendance at 40.9 per cent.

“Additionally, Penta 3 routine immunization coverage has dropped to 44.1 per cent. These figures remind us that more work is needed to improve access to antenatal care, encourage delivery in health facilities, strengthen skilled birth attendance, and ensure that every eligible child completes routine immunization,” Dambam stated.

The Commissioner expressed the state government’s profound appreciation to Helen Keller International for its vital contributions to nutrition interventions, alongside other development partners including UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO).

He urged the State Primary Health Care Board, local government authorities, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organizations, and the media to intensify community mobilization, while calling on parents and caregivers to ensure every eligible woman and child accesses the free, life-saving services.

Also speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Bauchi, the UNICEF Chief of Field Office for Bauchi, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, commended the state government for its timely execution of the programme in alignment with the national schedule.

She noted the initiative demonstrates strong leadership and a sustained commitment to improving health and nutrition outcomes for women and children across the state.

According to Rafique, the bi-annual exercise serves as a vital platform for delivering integrated, life-saving healthcare to vulnerable populations.

“During the campaign, children aged 6 to 59 months will receive Vitamin A supplementation, deworming medication, nutrition screening, and medical referrals where needed. Pregnant women will also be provided with Multiple Micronutrient Supplementation (MMS) alongside other essential maternal care services”.

“Beyond providing the 1.5 million supplement doses, UNICEF is offering technical and implementation support to expand service coverage statewide in collaboration with other development partners,” she said.

Highlighting the medical urgency of the intervention, Rafique explained that Vitamin A is critical for boosting immunity, supporting healthy growth, and preventing childhood blindness.

She warned that deficiencies significantly heighten the risk of severe illness and death from common diseases such as measles and diarrhoea, citing evidence that periodic high-dose supplementation can reduce child mortality by 12 to 24 per cent.

To ensure maximum reach, the UNICEF chief urged parents, caregivers, traditional and religious leaders, and the media to actively mobilize communities so that no eligible child or pregnant woman is left behind.

She wished the Bauchi State Government and residents a successful rollout of the exercise.