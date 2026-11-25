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• Akpabio warns against alteration of laws passed by NASS

•As 268 obsolete statutes are identified in 21-year review

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate on Tuesday ordered comprehensive scrutiny of the revised and consolidated Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2025 forwarded by President Bola Tinubu, insisting that every provision must be verified to ensure that no legislation passed by the National Assembly was altered or tampered with during the compilation process.

The decision followed a presidential communication read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, at plenary, seeking the constitutional approval of the upper chamber for the revised compendium, which represents the first comprehensive consolidation of Nigeria’s federal laws in 21 years.

President Tinubu, in the communication, informed the Senate that the federal government had completed the review, updating and consolidation of federal enactments and their subsidiary legislation, urging lawmakers to expeditiously consider and approve the new compendium for official use.

However, expressing reservations about granting immediate approval, Akpabio described the exercise as an important initiative but maintained that the Senate must independently establish the accuracy and integrity of the documents before endorsing them.

He insisted that the amendments made to existing laws must be properly reflected and that no provision of legislation passed by the National Assembly should have been altered by those responsible for compiling the revised volumes.

He said, “This is a very excellent exercise. However, as lawmakers, it will be important for us to take a second look at it to ensure that the amendments, particularly, are properly reflected.

“We must undertake a line-by-line examination of the laws to ensure that no clauses have been tampered with by those who compiled the documents from the laws passed by the National Assembly.

“After that, we can do the needful by giving formal approval to the Laws of the Federation 2025 for immediate circulation and use,” the Senate President said.

The Senate subsequently referred the presidential request to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, in collaboration with the Committee on Rules and Business, for detailed examination and further legislative action.

The committees are expected to compare the consolidated laws with the original legislation passed by both chambers of the National Assembly and assented to by the President, with a view to establishing that the provisions have been faithfully reproduced.

The Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, supported the position, warning that any discrepancy between the consolidated documents and the actual laws passed by the legislature could undermine the legal validity of the exercise.

Barau stressed the responsibility of the committees was essentially to authenticate the documents by comparing their contents with the original legislative records.

“If the laws are not in line with the verbatim records of what we passed in our two chambers, and if any of the laws have been tampered with, they will no longer be the laws passed by the National Assembly.

“What we are basically going to do is compare what has been compiled with what was passed and assented to by the National Assembly.

“When we establish that the compilers have done a thorough job, the committee can then bring a summarised report before the Senate for consideration,” he said.

Earlier, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi had cautioned against rushing the approval process, describing the consolidation as a fundamental exercise with far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s legal system, governance and administration of justice.

Abdullahi recalled that the last comprehensive consolidation followed the restoration of democratic governance in 1999, when efforts were made to give legal legitimacy to decrees and other enactments promulgated during the military era.

He explained the process culminated in the 2004 edition of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, which accounts for the dates appearing in many existing federal statutes.

He noted that approximately 21 years after that exercise, the latest initiative was necessary but required meticulous examination because of its potential implications for the country’s legal framework.

The senator therefore recommended that the presidential communication and accompanying documents be referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for detailed scrutiny.

He also proposed that the committee should, where necessary, engage competent private legal practitioners as technical consultants to examine the different volumes and provide an independent assessment.

According to him, the proposed compendium covers virtually every aspect of national life and the justice delivery system, making it imperative for lawmakers to understand its full implications before approving it.

Abdullahi said, “This is not something we can rush into because of the consequences it will have on our legal system and the delivery of justice.

“What has been done is quite fundamental and important. It requires that, with your permission and under your direction, we first refer the documents to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

“The committee should sit down, deploy its knowledge and expertise, digest the issues and bring us a detailed breakdown,” Abdullahi said.

He further argued that senators should not be expected to examine the numerous volumes individually without the benefit of a professional technical assessment.

He maintained that the Senate should be adequately equipped to determine whether to accept or reject the proposed compilation, approve certain aspects while rejecting others, or make recommendations where necessary.

The senator, however, commended the federal government for undertaking the exercise, describing it as a step in the right direction.

Barau, again, said referring the documents to the relevant committees was consistent with established legislative procedures for handling matters of such national importance.

He urged the committee to engage qualified consultants to examine the various volumes and submit a comprehensive summary report to the Senate before any final decision was taken.

Akpabio subsequently proposed that the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters should work closely with the Committee on Rules and Business, while also involving the management of the National Assembly to facilitate access to the original legislative records required for the verification exercise.

He also called for adequate time to be given to the committees to undertake the assignment, noting that the Federal Government had spent considerable time completing the compilation.

The Senate President stressed the importance of involving relevant experts and ensuring that the exercise was sufficiently thorough before the upper chamber could grant formal approval.

In his communication, President Tinubu recalled that the last official consolidation of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria was undertaken in 2004, explaining that developments in the country’s legislative, constitutional, institutional and technological environment over the past two decades had made a comprehensive review imperative.

He said the period had witnessed the enactment of numerous new statutes, substantial amendments to existing laws and the accumulation of subsidiary legislation, creating the need for an updated, coherent and easily accessible body of federal laws.

To address the gap, the President disclosed that a specialised committee was constituted on October 24, 2024, under the supervision of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The committee was mandated to comprehensively review, update and consolidate federal enactments and their subsidiary legislation, identify and remove obsolete and spent laws, resolve statutory inconsistencies and overlaps, and produce an authoritative modern edition of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

Tinubu disclosed that the committee examined 932 federal enactments and 731 subsidiary legislations through extensive legal research, technical consultations, editorial scrutiny and quality assurance.

Of the 932 principal enactments examined, 664, alongside their relevant subsidiary legislations, were validated for inclusion in the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2025, while 268 were identified as obsolete, spent or repealed.

The President said an updated, accurate and accessible compendium of federal laws was indispensable to Nigeria’s democratic and economic development.

He explained that, upon approval, the revised edition would serve as a reliable legal reference for the judiciary, legal practitioners, government institutions, domestic and foreign investors, as well as members of the general public.

According to him, the exercise would strengthen legal certainty, improve institutional efficiency and enhance public confidence in the country’s justice system.

Tinubu further described the initiative as a flagship deliverable of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly its commitment to justice sector reforms, strengthening the rule of law and establishing a responsive legal framework capable of supporting sustainable national development.

“In view of the critical importance of this instrument to national governance and the administration of justice, I earnestly urge the distinguished members of the Senate to expeditiously consider and approve the revised edition of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2025,” the president stated.