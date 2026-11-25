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• International IDEA backs sweeping reforms to tackle child abuse, digital exploitation; Fagbemi seeks child-friendly justice system

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a National Child Protection Agency as the federal government moves to overhaul Nigeria’s 23-year-old Child Rights Act, introducing tougher measures against child abuse, exploitation, harmful traditional practices and emerging threats in the digital environment.

The proposed agency, which received presidential approval at a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, is expected to provide a central institutional mechanism for coordinating, monitoring and strengthening child protection interventions across the country.

The approval was disclosed on Tuesday by the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, at a stakeholders’ validation exercise on the review and amendment of the Child Rights Act, 2003, in Abuja.

The proposed amendments seek to introduce a total prohibition of corporal punishment and degrading treatment in homes, schools, religious institutions and care facilities, while prescribing stiffer penalties for female genital mutilation (FGM) and expanding liability to individuals who facilitate child marriage.

The reforms also seek to strengthen protections against sexual abuse, trafficking, child labour, online exploitation and other forms of violence, alongside improved reporting, investigation, prosecution and support mechanisms for child victims.

The development comes as the Federal Ministry of Justice intensifies efforts to align Nigeria’s child protection framework with contemporary realities, 23 years after the original legislation was enacted.

Speaking at the validation exercise, the Head of Nigeria Programmes of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), Danladi Plang, said the review had become imperative because children continued to suffer different forms of abuse, while existing legislation had not adequately responded to changes in technology, science and society.

Plang said International IDEA had been working with the Federal Ministry of Justice to facilitate the review by bringing together relevant stakeholders to examine the existing legal framework and develop recommendations capable of addressing the challenges confronting Nigerian children.

He explained that the organisation’s intervention was not intended to impose foreign provisions on Nigeria but to support an inclusive process through which Nigerian stakeholders could determine the most appropriate legal framework for protecting children.

According to him, International IDEA encouraged stakeholders to examine child protection legislation in countries with comparable cultural and developmental circumstances while ensuring that the final recommendations reflected Nigeria’s peculiar realities.

He said the validation exercise was particularly important because it provided an opportunity for institutions and individuals responsible for adopting and implementing the legislation to scrutinise the proposed provisions and make necessary contributions.

Plang disclosed that the consultations brought together parliamentarians, state attorneys-general, traditional rulers, civil society organisations, child protection practitioners, development partners and other relevant institutions.

He expressed hope that consultations would be extended to more stakeholders at the sub-national level when the proposed legislation eventually reached the National Assembly, to ensure that lawmakers considered a broad range of perspectives before its passage.

Recalling the history of the Child Rights Act, he said although the legislation was enacted in 2003, it took almost two decades for states to adopt it, with Kano State among the last to do so in 2023.

He said International IDEA had supported efforts to encourage wider adoption of the legislation across the states, particularly through engagement with traditional and religious leaders whose influence remained important to securing public acceptance and effective implementation.

Plang said the organisation was supporting the current review through its programmes, including the EU Support for Ending Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria and its rule-of-law intervention, which seek to strengthen the prevention of and response to sexual and gender-based violence against children.

He expressed satisfaction that a substantial portion of the organisation’s recommendations had been incorporated into the proposed amendments.

According to him, the draft Bill goes beyond criminalising offences to establish a comprehensive child protection framework covering prevention, safeguarding, reporting, investigation, victim support, confidentiality, accountability and child-friendly justice services.

He said the proposed provisions would strengthen safeguards against rape and other sexual offences involving children, address grooming and child sexual abuse, and introduce safeguarding obligations for organisations working with children.

Other proposed measures include mandatory reporting mechanisms, protection for individuals who report abuse in good faith, specialised child-friendly investigation procedures and improved access to medical, psychosocial and legal assistance for victims.

The draft also provides for stronger confidentiality safeguards, specialised training for justice sector personnel, improved inter-agency coordination and measures to prevent secondary victimisation of children during judicial proceedings.

Plang stressed that effective child protection could not be achieved through criminal sanctions alone, insisting that prevention, institutional accountability, coordinated responses and sustained support for victims were equally important.

In his keynote address, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, said the review was designed to bridge the gap between the rights guaranteed to children under the law and their actual experiences in homes, schools, communities and justice institutions.

Fagbemi said the Federal Ministry of Justice had adopted a structured and inclusive approach to the review, beginning with the constitution of a National Review Committee chaired by Justice Suzzette Eberechi Nyesom-Wike of the Court of Appeal.

He explained that five thematic review groups were subsequently established to examine different provisions of the existing Act, providing the foundation for the work of the Technical Committee.

The Attorney-General said the National Stakeholders’ Engagement held from September 22 to 24, 2026, provided another platform for consultations involving federal and state governments, the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, civil society organisations, development partners, professional bodies and child protection practitioners.

He said the Technical Committee subsequently undertook further examination and harmonisation of the proposed amendments, including a clause-by-clause review of the zero draft of the Child Rights Act Amendment Bill.

According to him, Tuesday’s validation exercise was intended to determine whether stakeholders’ concerns and recommendations had been adequately addressed and ensure that the proposed provisions were legally sound, clear and capable of effective implementation.

Fagbemi identified emerging threats to children in digital environments, alongside abuse, exploitation, neglect, trafficking, harmful traditional practices and other forms of violence, as areas requiring stronger legislative safeguards.

He also called for a more responsive child justice system that recognises the age, vulnerability and developmental needs of children who come into contact with the law, whether as victims, witnesses or children in conflict with the law.

The minister maintained that the administration of child justice must prioritise the best interests of the child through access to justice, appropriate safeguards, diversion, restorative justice, rehabilitation and reintegration.

He stressed that detention should remain a last resort and, where unavoidable, should be for the shortest appropriate period.

Fagbemi disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Justice had supported the development of Legal Aid Guidelines and Prosecutors’ Guidelines for handling cases involving children who come into contact with the justice system.

He said the ongoing review presented an opportunity to strengthen these interventions through an improved legislative framework and better coordination among relevant institutions.

However, he cautioned that the existence of legislation alone would not guarantee effective child protection, despite the progress recorded in the domestication of child rights legislation across all 36 states of the federation.

According to him, functioning institutions, adequate resources, effective coordination, public awareness and sustained political commitment were necessary to translate the provisions of the law into tangible protection for children.

The Attorney-General said the validation exercise would not mark the end of the review process, explaining that the Ministry of Justice would undertake further legal and legislative drafting, harmonise the outcomes of the exercise and prepare the draft amendment Bill for consideration by the appropriate authorities and subsequent legislative action.

He acknowledged the contributions of the National CRA Review Committee, the Technical Committee led by Professor P.C. Okorie, the thematic review groups, the 36 states and development partners, including UNICEF, International IDEA, the World Bank’s Early Childhood Development Initiative, Gender Mobile Initiative, SOS Children’s Villages, Justice Research Institute and WARDC.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, disclosed that President Tinubu had approved the establishment of the National Child Protection Agency at a Federal Executive Council meeting.

The minister, who was represented by the Director of Child Development in the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mr Ali Madugu, described the approval as a landmark demonstration of the administration’s commitment to prioritising the survival, development, participation and protection of Nigerian children.