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Chinedu Eze





Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace Limited, strengthen its international connectivity with the introduction of London–Owerri flight connections, operating from December 15, 2026, offering travelers in Imo State and the wider South-East greater convenience and accessibility when travelling to and from the United Kingdom.

The airline said the new connection forms part of the airline’s continued commitment to expanding travel opportunities across its international and domestic networks, providing passengers departing London through Gatwick and Heathrow with a more convenient travel option to Owerri while ensuring a seamless travel experience.

“This milestone was made possible through the strategic partnership and commitment of the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, with the invaluable support of the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, who diligently implemented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval for Owerri Airport to be used for international operations.

“Passengers travelling from London will enjoy Air Peace’s premium Boeing 777 wide-body aircraft, featuring spacious cabins, comfortable seating, delectable Nigerian and international cuisine, and warm African hospitality. Travelers will also benefit from generous checked baggage allowances of two 23kg bags in Economy Class and two 32kg bags in Business Class, providing added convenience throughout their journey,” Air Peace said in a statement.

The airline also said, “For passengers seeking an elevated travel experience, Air Peace’s Business Class offering provides enhanced comfort, premium inflight services and exclusive privileges, including complimentary chauffeur-driven airport transfers in London for eligible bookings.”

It explained that the introduction of the London–Owerri connection provides families, business travelers, holidaymakers and members of the Nigerian diaspora with greater flexibility and convenience when travelling between the United Kingdom and South-Eastern Nigeria, further strengthening accessibility between both destinations.

“With this latest connection, Air Peace continues to bridge communities and redefine international travel with its signature blend of comfort, accessibility and proudly Nigerian hospitality.

“Passengers are encouraged to book through www.flyairpeace.com, the Air Peace mobile app or accredited travel agents to secure their preferred travel dates within the scheduled operating period,” the airline added.